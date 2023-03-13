Bears free agency tracker 2023: Players signed and cap space updates

Bears free agency tracker: List of players signed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL free agency is here. The Chicago Bears have more cap space than any other team in the league, even after trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers and getting wide receiver D.J. Moore in return, plus a haul of draft picks.

Per Spotrac, the Bears had about $100 million before the trade. Moore's contract brings that number down to a hair just over $75 million.

That seems like a big drop off, but the Bears still have the most salary cap space in the NFL by a wide margin. The Falcons come in at second with nearly $64 million, per Spotrac. In fact, the Bears still have the wiggle room to sign one or two marquee free agents like Orlando Brown Jr. or Javon Hargrave if they want to put a lot of their money to work now.

And general manager Ryan Poles will put the cap space to good use. The Bears have a lot of holes on their roster to fill. Both lines, offense and defense. The Bears need a pass rusher. They need a linebacker.

Are they going to re-sign David Montgomery? Will they add another wide receiver?

The Bears have been tied to mainly players in the trenches. San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey is a name commonly tied to the Bears. Some are dreaming of Orlando Brown Jr.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke reuniting with head coach Matt Eberflus is another name tied to the Bears. And Chicago has been linked to all the defensive lineman on the market.

NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Monday, but can’t officially sign them to deals until Wednesday at 3 p.m. when the new league year begins.

We will keep track of all the signings below, as they happen. Book mark this page and refresh

AGREED TO TERMS

LB T.J. Edwards - 3 years

The Bears agreed to terms with Philadelphia Eagles line backer T.J. Edwards on a three-year deal. Does this mean the Okereke rumors are dead?

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.