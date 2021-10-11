Bears fans took over Las Vegas in Sunday’s upset win vs. Raiders

Bears fans have always been known to travel. But there was something different Sunday in Las Vegas, where the Bears pulled off a 20-9 upset win against the Raiders.

Head coach Matt Nagy called the Bears crowd at Allegiant Stadium “impactful” in the game.

Bears fans made their presence known, and it even felt like a home game at times, where the offense and defense fed off the fans.

“I’m not used to playing away games where you have a crowd that can rival the home crowd,” said tight end Jesper Horsted. “And especially for this game, they were making so much noise, which really disturbs the opposing offense. And you saw a lot of penalties that are caused solely because of that.”

Safety Eddie Jackson added: “It was crazy to really see how our fans travel and come on the road. They helped us a lot. They kept us fired up, kept us pumped up. Just to hear the support out there that we have from the fans, we really appreciate it.”

The Bears gave their traveling fans plenty to cheer about in Las Vegas on Sunday, and their presence was certainly felt. The defense held one of the NFL’s top offenses to just 9 points, sacked Derek Carr three times and seemed to rattle the Raiders offense overall.

While the offense still has plenty to build on, they did enough to help guide the team to a win. Even without David Montgomery, the Bears found success on the ground with Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert. While Justin Fields’ stat line wasn’t flashy, he showed his toughness and ability to make big plays down the stretch.

From Bears coaches and players to opposing fans, there were plenty of people who recognized the impact of Chicago’s fan base on Sunday.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy thanking Bears fans for their support as he leaves the field after the win. (Video via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/IEmHYftPB5 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 11, 2021

"There was a lot of Bears fans. I knew there was Bears fans everywhere but I didn't know they get down like this. Felt like we were at home."

– Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (Via Bears FB Live) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 10, 2021

#Bears tight end Jesper Horsted on the crowd today at Allegiant Stadium: “I’m not used to playing away games where you have a crowd that rivals the home crowd.” Said Chicago fans directly influenced some of the #Raiders’ penalties. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) October 10, 2021

#Bears running back Damien Williams echos Horsted’s sentiment. Said he’s used to the old #Raiders’ atmosphere. Not one that features droves of opposing fans like Allegiant Stadium did today. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) October 10, 2021

Nagy on fans showing up to Las Vegas: "It gives you chills coming off the field. They were a huge part of this win today. It was impactful. It's a beautiful win for everybody." #Bears — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) October 11, 2021

#Bears defense runs off the field asking for the crowd to get loud. The large contingent of Bears fans obliged. https://t.co/OSSzw01uFf — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 10, 2021

The bears fans are half the stadium and twice as loud as the raiders fans. Just have to assume the upcoming eagles game will be a full on away game. — Jon Aguiar (@JonAguiar) October 10, 2021

This crowd is LOUD when #Raiders are on offense, and so is the cheers when they are stopped. Lot of #Bears fans here for sure. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 10, 2021

Bears fans were loud. The bears defense was pumping up the crowd. You just don’t see that. They were vibing. — Q (@RaidersAQ) October 11, 2021

An observation from the #Raiders game today. We had NO home field advantage. Bear fans loud enough to cause us, THE HOME TEAM to false start. Saw fans from at least a dozen other teams rocking gear @AllegiantStadm. NEVER experienced anything like that in Oakland or LA. — NotaRealR8RFan 🇺🇸⚓️ (@NotaRealR8RFan) October 11, 2021

