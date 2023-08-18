Bears-Colts joint practice roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 2

The Chicago Bears were back on the practice field in Indianapolis for their second joint workout with the Colts on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the padded practice. Tensions were high on Thursday night, as there were four skirmishes throughout the nearly two-hour practice, although none of them escalated.

The Bears defense had their way with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, particularly in coverage. Meanwhile, Chicago’s offense had another up-and-down day as quarterback Justin Fields shined and the offensive line struggled.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 2:

Attendance Report

Cody Whitehair leaves practice with right hand injury

Live update: Cody Whitehair has returned. But it doesn’t look like he’s going to continue to practice. Doug Kramer is with the starters https://t.co/vjxe28kRmK — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

Kyler Gordon dominates 1-on-1s

Kyler Gordon stood out in 1v1s. Got a PBU and and INT. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) August 17, 2023

Kyler Gordon with the interception!!! Hits em with the Spiderman Celly! 🕷 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uWJVdUgd08 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Justin Fields perfect during 7-on-7s

I’m watching the Bears offense more today. Justin Fields just went 8-for-8 in red zone 7-on-7s. Spread the ball around. DJ Moore made an impressive grab. Only bought time on one of them to St. Brown. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

Justin Fields just lit up Red Zone 7 on 7s. Completing throws all over the field. Underneath and over the top. Tight window throws over the middle. To a bunch of different players from DJ to Mooney to Kmet to Pettis. Great series from QB1 here. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Gervon Dexter involved in a scuffle

Gervon Dexter just threw two haymakers at Colts G Carter O’Donnell after a red zone play. It did not escalate from there. But I can’t imagine the Bears coaches will let that slide without some form of discipline. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 17, 2023

Elijah Hicks making plays

Elijah Hicks with a good PBU on a ball intended for Pittman in end zone. Nice play. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 17, 2023

Elijah Hicks showing up again. This time with a good pbu in the end zone during 7-on-7s. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Joe Reed nice kickoff return

With no Velus Jones Jr. and Tyler Scott, it’s Joe Reed fielding kickoffs for the #Bears during 11-on-11 special teams drills. He takes the first one across the 50 untouched before being wrapped up at the 45. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Bears defense strong during 7-on-7s

Really good sequence for #Bears D against Colts 1st team O in 7 on 7. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 17, 2023

In the 7 on 7s for the #Bears' Defense, the unit did a good job limiting TD passes for Anthony Richardson. Only one passing touchdown to Evan Hull. On one rep, Jaylon Johnson locked down Michael Pittman and Richardson was forced to roll right and throw the ball in the dirt. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 17, 2023

#Bears Jaylon Jones (the other JJ CB) had a couple real nice plays in coverage during 7-on-7s. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Both teams ran red zone 7-on-7 for about 10 minutes. How many touchdown throws did the #Bears allow? Two. Only two. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Bears defense thrived in coverage

Another red zone team period where the Colts did not throw a touchdown pass. #Bears Defense continues to be lights out in coverage. Colts had two scores negated due to ineligible men downfield. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Several scuffles broke out

It’s getting feisty out here tonight between the Bears and Colts. A lot of pushing and shoving after the whistles. Intensity going up a notch in Westfield. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 17, 2023

THESE MFs are FEISTY today. pic.twitter.com/dqhFa6ojCp — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) August 17, 2023

DeMarcus Walker and Pharaoh Brown had to be separated during team drills. Looked like someone grabbed Walker's helmet while he was on the ground. Offense and defense from both sides met in the low red zone. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 17, 2023

Another scrum breaks out where whistles have to be blown to get it seperated. Justin Jones the most pissed off this time. Intensity definitely boiling to the surface today. DB unit from the Bears, as per usual, has been the most talkative. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Fourth “fight” of the night. I use quotes because it’s all shoving and pushing. I haven’t seen any punches thrown. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 17, 2023

Lots of tempers flaring in second joint practice between #Bears and Colts. Lots of pushing and shoving after the whistle. Not really a surprise. Could see it brewing near end of last night’s practice. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) August 17, 2023

Tyson Bagent shines during low red zone work

In backup QB news: Tyson Bagent had a great low red zone drill for the Bears. Three TD passes. Two to Robert Tonyan, — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

Bears defense gets a Peanut Punch

BALL!!! Anthony Richardson just got peanut punched by the Bears defense in 11 on 11s. 🥜🥊 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023

We’re onto more 11-on-11s. #Bears Defense held Anthony Richardson to one completion in 10 plays. On the final play, Richardson had a good gain on a run and the #Bears punched the ball out at whistle. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Bears offense struggled in team period

Justin Fields just ended the session for the starters with a deep completion over the middle to DJ Moore. First down and a lot more. https://t.co/TpvbCgBcaP — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

Bears’ offense struggled in the final team period. Justin Fields was picked off on a pass over the middle. Doug Kramer got pushed back into the pocket and Fields tried to thread it to Cole Kmet. The ball was tipped and picked off. Fields hit Moore downfield to end the period… — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 17, 2023

Gervon Dexter making plays

In rookie DT news: Gervon Dexter just had a “sack” on Gardner Minshew. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

Gervon Dexter just barreled into the backfield and made a tackle for loss against the run. The rookie was FIRED UP about it!! — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Anthony Richardson had a rough night

Rough day for the first team offense. Anthony Richardson goes 2-6 in 11-on-11 drills.

Three completions called back because of ineligible receivers downfield. Two were TDs. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2023

Doug Kramer gets starting reps with Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick sidelined

With Cody Whitehair leaving practice early, Doug Kramer is taking over center duties with the first-team offense. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 17, 2023

Justin Fields to DJ Moore

Justin Fields to DJ Moore!!! 💰 pic.twitter.com/1k0PxLH1Xh — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Darnell Wright vs. Taven Bryan. Kwity Paye got the best of Wright on the next rep. pic.twitter.com/OuqKuW06a0 — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 17, 2023

Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown

Justin Fields to St. Brown for the touchdown!!! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/P4KbZcO2qq — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Equanimeous St. Brown with the double move and the toe tappers from Justin Fields! pic.twitter.com/GJddCwPxPZ — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Kyler Gordon intercepts a pass intended for Josh Downs

Kyler Gordon says “I’ll take that.” Nice interception in the red zone during 1-on-1s against Josh Downs. pic.twitter.com/JzCb94ItbT — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023

Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney

Easy pitch and catch for Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney. pic.twitter.com/YZ8FbGDDCD — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Things getting chippy out there

