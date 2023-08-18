Bears-Colts joint practice roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 2

Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read

The Chicago Bears were back on the practice field in Indianapolis for their second joint workout with the Colts on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the padded practice. Tensions were high on Thursday night, as there were four skirmishes throughout the nearly two-hour practice, although none of them escalated.

The Bears defense had their way with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, particularly in coverage. Meanwhile, Chicago’s offense had another up-and-down day as quarterback Justin Fields shined and the offensive line struggled.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 2:

Attendance Report

Cody Whitehair leaves practice with right hand injury

Kyler Gordon dominates 1-on-1s

Justin Fields perfect during 7-on-7s

Gervon Dexter involved in a scuffle

Elijah Hicks making plays

Joe Reed nice kickoff return

Bears defense strong during 7-on-7s

Bears defense thrived in coverage

Several scuffles broke out

Tyson Bagent shines during low red zone work

Bears defense gets a Peanut Punch

Bears offense struggled in team period

Gervon Dexter making plays

Anthony Richardson had a rough night

Doug Kramer gets starting reps with Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick sidelined

Justin Fields to DJ Moore

Darnell Wright vs. Taven Bryan

Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown

Kyler Gordon intercepts a pass intended for Josh Downs

Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney

Things getting chippy out there

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire