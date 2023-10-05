Bears, Chase Claypool situation needs to end soon

Receiver Chase Claypool remains away from the Bears. It can't — and won't — last much longer.

Claypool did not practice at all this week, and he is out for Thursday night. The reason given is "team decision."

The situation needs to end soon, for one very important reason. As of 2006, NFL teams lost the ability to send players home with pay.

The rules changed in direct response to the protracted battle between the Eagles and receiver Terrell Owens in 2005. He eventually was suspended four games without pay, for conduct detrimental to the team. After that, the Eagles placed him on paid suspension.

The 2006 Collective Bargaining Agreement removed a team's ability to do that. If a team does not want a player around and lacks grounds to suspend him for conduct detrimental, the team must cut him — or trade him.

No one presumably will trade for Claypool. If he is waived, and if someone claims him, the Bears will avoid any further financial obligation to Claypool.

Claypool could file a grievance. At some point, he should. Although putting him "on ice" was mentioned by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports as a potential outcome, a player can be put "on ice" only if he wants to stay there. If Claypool forces the issue, the Bears have to welcome him back, trade him, or cut him.

Unless they have grounds to suspend him without pay. Presumably, if they did, they would.