Bears CB Jaylon Johnson talks golf tournament, new contract
The Chicago Bears Pro Bowl cornerback from Central High School sits down for an interview with Scott Bemis, and in addition to sharing some thoughts on his new contract, previews the second edition of a special golf tournament taking place in the Fresno area, that continues to honor the legacy of his late friend, Kev’Vion Schrubb.
