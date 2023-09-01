Bears bring back safety A.J. Thomas on practice squad

The Chicago Bears signed safety A.J. Thomas to the practice squad on Friday.

Thomas made the initial 53-man roster, but he was waived in a corresponding move after the team claimed former Rams safety Quindell Johnson off waivers. After clearing waivers, Thomas made it back to the team on the practice squad.

Thomas, an undrafted rookie last season, appeared in five games with the Bears last season, including two starts. He made his NFL debut in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. In five games, Thomas totaled four tackles.

Here’s an updated look at Chicago’s practice squad:

  1. DL Deslin Alexandre

  2. LB Micah Baskerville

  3. DL Travis Bell

  4. FB Robert Burns

  5. TE Stephen Carlson

  6. OL Aviante Collins

  7. LB DeMarquis Gates

  8. DL Daniel Hardy

  9. DL Jalen Harris

  10. OL Roy Mbaeteka

  11. OL Bill Murray

  12. K John Parker Romo

  13. DB Greg Stroman Jr.

  14. DB A.J. Thomas

  15. WR Nsimba Webster

  16. DB Kendall Williamson

