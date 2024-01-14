Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham interviews with Chargers: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham underwent his second interview for a GM opening on Sunday.

Cunningham finished an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for their general manager opening, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cunningham has a sterling reputation around the league, as he’s now interviewed for four GM spots in the past two off seasons, including the Commanders opening this year. (They eventually hired Adam Peters.)

The Chargers cleared out house in December. They fired both general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley a little over a month ago.

Cunningham, if hired by the Chargers, will likely have his shot at selecting a head coach from the robust free agent market i.e. Jim Harbaugh — who has met with the Chargers — Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and potentially Pete Carroll.

He’ll also inherit an excellent roster including the likes of Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, etc. Along with that, the Chargers own the rights to the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Last week, GM Ryan Poles said he was extremely proud that Cunningham is receiving strong interest for top jobs around the league.

“I want to produce as many GMs in this league as possible,” Poles said. “I think that’s a big thing.”

At the same time, Poles knows that if Cunningham departs, someone on his staff will have to backfill his role.

“Those are big shoes to fill in terms of helping run the front office and get things done in evaluating players,” Poles said. “That’s why development is so important to me in terms of our scouting assistants up to our area scouts. Make sure they’re developed so everyone can keep taking that step up.”

Cunningham has 16 years of NFL experience. Before joining the Bears, he spent five seasons with the Eagles. He started in Philadelphia as the director of college scouting and, by 2021, was working as the director of player personnel.

“If anyone’s listening, Ian’s a stud,” Poles said.

Due to a league resolution passed in 2020 to promote the development of minority coaches and executives, the Bears would be awarded two compensatory third-round draft picks if Cunningham lands a GM job elsewhere. One of the third-round picks would come in the 2024 draft, the other would come in 2025.

