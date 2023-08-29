Bears acquire Dan Feeney in trade with Dolphins: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made a trade to shore up their offensive line, acquiring Dan Feeney from the Miami Dolphins.

According to Jason Sarney of Dolphins Wire and Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the trade was agreed to late Monday as the Bears finalize their 53-man roster ahead of a Tuesday deadline.

The return on the deal was not immediately known.

I’m told Dan Feeney will go to the Bears — DolFans Weekly - Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) August 29, 2023

#Bears are acquiring OL Dan Feeney from the #Dolphins via trade, per a source. Uncertain what the compensation is at this point, but Feeney is on his way and will provide depth for the interior of the line. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 29, 2023

Feeney, a native of Orland Park, attended Sandburg High School, and attended college at Indiana. He was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He appeared in all 17 games last season with the New York Jets, starting two contests. He has started 64 games in six NFL seasons, mostly at guard and center.

The Dolphins signed Feeney in free agency on March 16 after he opted to leave the Jets.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.