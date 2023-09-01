Bear Necessities: Grading Chicago’s new additions
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
It’s been a busy week for the Bears, who have been assembling their 53-man roster. That’s included some difficult cuts but also some new faces, including wide receiver Trent Taylor, defensive end Khalid Kareem and safety Quindell Johnson.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Sept. 1.