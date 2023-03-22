BC's Jeff Hafley explains why Zay Flowers would 'crush it' in Patriots offense

Jeff Hafley explains why Zay Flowers would 'crush it' with Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could go a number of different ways with their No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They could take a cornerback, address the offensive line, bolster their wide receiving corps, or trade down and address their most glaring needs later on.

If it's one of those last two options, Boston College product Zay Flowers should be on their radar. The 22-year-old receiver has starred for the Eagles and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he caught 78 passes for 1,022 yards and 12 touchdowns. Bill Belichick hasn't had the best luck with drafting wide receivers in recent years, but Flowers looks like the type of player who could change that narrative.

On a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley explained why he expects Flowers to shine at the NFL level.

Hafley believes Flowers benefitted from staying another season at BC and has developed into a more complete receiver.

"When he got here, he was a guy that was going to be handed jet sweeps and thrown bubbles and he wasn't a great route runner," Hafley said. "I remember I said to a bunch of people, 'Gosh, wait until this kid learns how to really run the route tree and run it the right way. Wait until this kid learns how to release off the line of scrimmage.' And he's so hard to press. He'll reduce his surface area and get so skinny and low to the ground, and he's so hard to get his hands on.

"But he worked at it and he became a complete wide receiver. And it's another benefit that he stayed because he's now ready to play. I don't think there's going to be a big learning curve for him. I think he's a really good player and he became more well-rounded."

So how would Flowers fare in the Bill O'Brien-led Patriots offense? Hafley's answer will get Pats fans excited about the opportunity to select the wideout next month.

"I think he'd crush it," he said. "I think putting him in the slot -- he can run all those option routes. He's going to be really hard to cover man to man. And then the catch-and-run element, I think, can take the top off in the slot, which you're starting to see a lot of people do. ... And then I think he's also a guy that can get the ball to in so many different ways because he does have that ability. Whether you put him in the backfield and move him around and you hand him the ball or toss him the ball or throw him the screen because he's a good catch-and-run guy too. Yeah, I think he'd fit in really well in the scheme that you're describing. I think he'd fit in well in most schemes, though. I think on third down he's going to be a problem.

"And I just think whoever gets him, I think he's very coachable. I think he's a really smart guy. We moved him around a lot this year and made it really hard for him and he handled it really well. But I'd be very excited if he was staying home and close to us and we got a chance to continue to be around him because he's such an exceptional guy. Just watching him come out of the practice yesterday, again with the smile, he just lights up a room. Everybody I talked to who interviewed him at the combine, just the presence, the demeanor, the attitude. He's a great person that you kind of gravitate to."

