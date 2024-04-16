Bayern president believes team can win Champions League

President of FC Bayern Munich Herbert Hainer arrives at the "Sport Bild Award 2023" ceremony in the Fish Auction Halls. Christian Charisius/dpa

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer believes that the team has the class to win the Champions League, the only competition left for them to earn silverware this season.

Bayern host Arsenal in a quarter-final second leg match on Wednesday, after playing to a 2-2 draw last week in London at the then Premier League leaders.

Title holders Manchester City or record winners Real Madrid would await them in the semis en route to the June 1 final at Wembley, and Hainer told Tuesday's Müchner Merkur/tz papers the team can go all the way.

"With the form from the first leg against Arsenal I believe the team can do it! We are FC Bayern," Hainer said.

"Of course you always need that little bit of luck in the Champions League. But the fact that we are able to hold our own against the Premier League leaders - the strongest league in the world - shows what is possible when everyone gives their all.

The Champions League is Bayern's last chance to avoid a first season since 2012 without a trophy. They went out of the German Cup early at third division Saarbrücken, and Bayer Leverkusen have ended their 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions.

Bayern fans were barred from attending the first leg match owing to UEFA sanctions but Hainer and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic hope that the crowd will lift them on Wednesday.

"After the 2-0 win against Cologne the fans in the stadium sang 'European Cup' with the team to get them in the mood - we have to pool all our strengths for the big goal: the semi-finals!" Hainer said.

Pavlovic, who is back from illness, said: "Of course the fans in the Allianz Arena can also be a very important factor. With them behind us, we definitely want to reach the semi-finals.

"We have to bring the same passion and energy to the pitch as in the first leg. Then, with our collective qualities, we'll be able to beat any opponent," he said.