Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal attempt to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009 as they face Bayern Munich tonight. The Gunners drew 2-2 at home in the first leg a week ago, and now travel to the Allianz Arena with plenty of work to do if they are to set up a last-four clash against Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta’s side make the trip to Munich with confidence dented, having been beaten by Aston Villa on Sunday to hand control of the Premier League title race to City. Arsenal must swiftly get things back on track, at a ground they have lost 5-1 on their last two visits. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are both fit, while Takehiro Tomiyasu comes into the side to start at left-back.

Bayern have had a disastrous season domestically, with Bayer Leverkusen already wrapping up the Bundesliga title. The Champions League is Harry Kane’s last hope of winning a trophy in his first season in Germany, and Thomas Tuchel’s final chance to end his time at the club on a high. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Allianz Arena!

Bayern vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Allianz Arena

How to watch: TNT Sports

Bayern team news: Guerreiro on left wing

Arsenal team news: Saka and Odegaard fit; Tomiyasu starts

Standard Sport prediction

Simon Collings at the Allianz Arena

19:35 , Matt Verri

Big call from Arteta to go with Tomiyasu given his lack of minutes, but it feels like the right one.

He is arguably the best one-on-one defender in the squad and feels best placed to try stop Leroy Sane.

Tuchel: We must make most of experience

19:30 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel has urged his Bayern Munich side to make the most of their Champions League experience tonight against a young Arsenal side.

This is the Gunners’ first season back at Europe’s top table... could that prove crucial?

"We have a slight advantage when you look at our experience in this competition," Tuchel said.

"But to turn it into a real advantage, you also need a top performance. We’re ready to give it everything we’ve got.

"We’ll need everything again. We’ll need passion and the same tactical discipline as in the first leg. We really want to win this game. It’ll be extremely important that every fan comes to support and push us.

"They play a very attractive brand of football at the highest level. We did well in the first leg, but we’re only halfway through the tie. We need everything again and hope that playing at home will give us the boost we need."

(Getty Images)

Simon Collings at the Allianz Arena

19:27 , Matt Verri

Reminder of what’s on the line tonight - a semi-final clash against Man City or Real Madrid is the prize.

"Arsenal looking to make it to the final four for the first time in 15 years."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts from the Allianz Arena ahead of a huge night for the Gunners.



LIVE: https://t.co/3Dux5U4OCB #FCBARS | #UCL pic.twitter.com/X2T0uNpc4g — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 17, 2024

Arteta: Reaching last-four would be unbelievable

19:21 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta believes beating Bayern Munich and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League would have a transformative effect on Arsenal.

The Gunners are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 15 years and history is not on their side - Arsenal have never got past Bayern Munich when facing them in a knockout tie.

Arteta, however, believes his side can “write our story very differently”.

Asked if reaching the semi-finals would take Arsenal to the next level, Arteta said yesterday: “Absolutely.

“It would be unbelievable. If we make it happen tomorrow and we’re in the semi final, we’ll be in a really high emotional state with something that we haven’t achieved in 15 years and that’s the opportunity.

“There are lots of things we can do to write our story very differently tomorrow, we know that and it is going to be about putting in a very, very strong performance collectively and individually to earn the right to be in the semi-final.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at the Allianz Arena

19:15 , Matt Verri

David Raya and the Arsenal goalkeepers have just come out for their warm-up.

Greeted by loud jeers and whistles - Arsenal should be braced for plenty of that tonight.

Allianz Arena - what a stadium. pic.twitter.com/nkC76VmEf3 — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) April 17, 2024

Arsenal must deliver on biggest stage

19:09 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to stand up and be counted — and what better place for them to do that than here in the Bavarian capital.

The Allianz Arena is the scene of some their most painful recent European memories, and history is not on their side tonight as they bid to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 15 years.

Arsenal have lost 5-1 on their last two visits to Bayern, their joint-heaviest away defeats in Europe, and have won only one of their six away games against the Bundesliga giants.

But this quarter-final feels far more evenly matched, especially after a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Emirates Stadium last week.

Both sides have endured difficult weekends since then, with Bayern seeing Bayer Leverkusen crowned German champions and Arsenal surrendering control of the Premier League title race to Manchester City.

Arsenal’s 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa was their first league loss of the year and it is crucial they do not let it derail their season.

Read Simon Collings’ full preview here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal bring in Tomiyasu

19:04 , Matt Verri

Takehiro Tomiyasu makes his first start for Arsenal since December, while Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are both fit as expected.

It’s Gabriel Martinelli who gets the nod on the left wing, with Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard among the substitutes.

A strong Arsenal bench again.

Bayern team news

18:59 , Matt Verri

Bayern XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui, Laimer, Goretzka, Sane, Musiala, Guerreiro, Kane

Subs: Peretz, Ulreich, Upamecano, Minjae, Choupo-Moting, Bryan, Muller, Tel, Pavlovic

Simon Collings at the Allianz Arena

18:56 , Matt Verri

Bayern, as BILD reported this morning, have gone for Mazraoui and Guerreiro down the left.

Tuchel spoke yesterday about how Arsenal attack down the right with Odegaard and Saka.

Arsenal team news

18:55 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah, Jesus

Stand by...

18:50 , Matt Verri

The team news from Munich coming up very shortly.

Plenty of decisions for Mikel Arteta to make, with most of his squad now back to full fitness.

The Arsenal squad have arrived at the Allianz Arena.

Ready to give our all - together ✊



Team news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/f0wZ9nvVcS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

The stage is set!

18:38 , Matt Verri

Those of you who enjoy feeling dizzy... you’re in luck.

Kane has one final shot at trophy

18:28 , Matt Verri

There is a joke doing the rounds that the most useful German word Harry Kane has mastered at Bayern Munich is ‘schadenfreude’.

Inevitably, there will be some ‘shameful joy’ at Kane’s expense if Bayern are eliminated from the Champions League by his old rivals Arsenal, leaving the England captain without a trophy in his first season in Bavaria.

When Kane left Tottenham for Bayern in a £100million deal last summer, the perennial Bundesliga champions looked among the safest bets in Europe to pick up more silverware this season.

But their run of 11 consecutive titles was ended by Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, while they were long since dumped out of the German Cup. They even lost the German Super Cup in August on Kane’s debut.

If Bayern are beaten again tonight, should Kane’s move be considered a failure, despite his 39 goals in 38 appearances this term?

“A harsh reality in winning and losing [is that] you can do a lot of good things throughout the year and still end up on the losing side,” Kane said yesterday.

“You want to improve as a player individually every year, you want to get better, you want to show the world your capabilities and you want to push yourself to the limits. And then you hope that helps with the team.”

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

History on Bayern's side

18:20 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have been beaten 5-1 on both of their last two visits to the Allianz Arena.

The did win in Munich in 2013, though even that was not enough to stop Bayern progressing on away goals.

This has been a fixture that the Bundesliga side have dominated.

⏪ A winning night in 2013...



Giroud and Koscielny on the scoresheet at the Fußball Arena München 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PfMQ1Lg13p — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

Jorginho and Rice switch could be crucial

18:11 , Matt Verri

In a game in which Arsenal are going to have to be solid defensively, Miekl Arteta would be wise to have Declan Rice in front of the back four to give them as much protection as possible, writes Simon Collings.

But that does not mean Jorginho cannot play and Arteta need only cast his mind back to February to find a possible blueprint for the game.

Arsenal put in a brilliant performance to beat Liverpool 3-1 at Emirates Stadium and, that day, Rice played at the base of midfield and Jorginho was just ahead of him.

Jorginho was not quite as advanced as Rice has been when playing as a No8, and they worked well in tandem. The pair were Arsenal’s top two performers when it came to passes and touches. Rice topped the tackle charts, while Jorginho was ranked highest for interceptions.

Liverpool’s style that day was similar to the one Arsenal can expect from Bayern, with Jurgen Klopp looking to hurt the Gunners with pace out wide. Arsenal were able to shut Liverpool down thanks to Jorginho and Rice, who dovetailed perfectly.

Read more on that here!

(Getty Images)

Rice calls for immediate Arsenal response

18:02 , Matt Verri

Declan Rice believes tonight’s Champions League decider with Bayern Munich is the perfect game for Arsenal to show their character after Sunday’s shock defeat to Aston Villa.

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on a day when Liverpool also lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace and Manchester City were handed control of the title race.

Mikel Arteta called for his players to “stand up and be counted” after their setback against Villa and Rice has demanded a response in Germany.

“It’s the perfect game for a reaction,” said Rice. “We need a reaction on Wednesday night and it is a great chance to show our character and leadership.

“We’ve been on such an amazing run since January, won so many football matches, and got ourselves back into an unbelievable position after being written off at Christmas.

“Now that reaction starts in the Champions League against Bayern, so we’ll be ready for that.

“We have to park this to the side now. It’s gone. We’ve lost but we need to bounce back, that’s for sure.

“It’s a great chance for us to get into a Champions League semi-final. Going to the Allianz Arena, it’s going to be a special night. It’s time to pull our socks up and show everyone why we’re in this position.”

(Getty Images)

Kane eyeing Champions League glory

17:52 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane has a “burning fire” inside him to win the Champions League after suffering heartbreak in the final with Tottenham five years ago.

This tie is finely poised after the two sides drew 2-2 in London last week and Kane is determined to go all the way.

The striker, who reached the final with Spurs back in 2019 only to be defeated by Liverpool 2-0 in Madrid, said: “Whenever you reach the final of a competition and don’t quite get over the line there’s always that burning fire inside you to get back there and go that one step further.

“We have an opportunity this year with a big moment tomorrow and if we can take that step tomorrow night, then we’re only a couple of games away from trying to get to Wembley.

“It’s still in the distance at the moment, it may come around quick, but all my focus is on tomorrow. All I can do is put in my best performance, help the team’s best performance, and then step by step we can try and reach our goals.”

(REUTERS)

First-leg highlights

17:44 , Matt Verri

All to play for after last week’s first leg.

Arsenal started that match well, they finished it well... just the small problem of the bit in between.

Wenger backing Arsenal

17:37 , Matt Verri

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal can take advantage of Bayern Munich‘s vulnerability at home to “glide through” into the Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern’s veil of invincibility has been pierced after they failed to win the Bundesliga, and they face an Arsenal team determined to steady the ship after a disastrous loss to Aston Villa over the weekend.

When asked to predict the game on BeIN Sports, Wenger said: “Arsenal against Bayern Munich is a 50-50 game. Bayern have recently been vulnerable at home in the Bundesliga, they lost to Dortmund in a very important game so they will not be 100 per cent confident.

“I still think Arsenal might just glide through against Bayern.”

When asked if he was making the prediction with his head or his heart, Wenger replied: “A bit of both, a combination!”

(beIN Sports)

Standard Sport prediction

17:29 , Matt Verri

Arsenal’s heads dropped after losing on the weekend and Arteta faces a huge job to raise his players’ game to the required level for this one.

With Bayern’s domestic season over, there is a sense they could finally click into gear in Europe and challenge for the trophy.

Bayern to win 2-0 (agg. 4-2)

Arsenal team news

17:23 , Matt Verri

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are available for Arsenal.

Odegaard was forced off at the end of Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa, while Saka has been nursing fitness troubles in recent weeks and often seen limping.

The pair, however, trained with the rest of the Arsenal squad on Tuesday morning and are expected to start against Bayern.

Mikel Arteta was forced into an early change at left-back in the first leg, with left-back Jakub Kiwior hooked at half-time for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian did well, but during Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa he showed he is liable to lapses in concentration. It is why Arteta could be tempted to start Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

(AP)

Bayern team news

17:16 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich are expected to have fit-again goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Leroy Sane in the starting lineup.

Neuer and Sane missed Bayern's 2-0 Bundesliga win over Cologne on Saturday, but both trained on Tuesday. Neuer is only just back from an adductor injury, and Bayern did not want to risk him ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final.

Sane has been suffering with pain in his pubic bone and was in discomfort after the first leg at Emirates Stadium last week, when he excelled to win a penalty that Harry Kane converted in the 2-2 draw.

His fitness is a boost for Bayern, who will be without forwards Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry on Wednesday.

Bayern will also have to cope without left-back Alphonso Davies, who is suspended after picking up a booking in the first leg.

Bayern Munich predicted XI vs Arsenal: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane

(REUTERS)

How to watch Bayern vs Arsenal

17:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action live tonight right here with us. Simon Collings will be at the ground providing expert analysis.

Good evening!

17:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Bayern Munich vs Arsenal!

This is the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie and it’s firmly in the balance after a 2-2 draw in north London last week.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Allianz Arena.