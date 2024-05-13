Baxter's Meyer advances to regional final

May 13—LYNNVILLE — A career-best score from Abbie Meyer was enough to advance the Baxter junior to the final round of regionals on Friday.

Meyer was the lone area golfer to advance from the Class 1A Region 5A site at Diamond Trail Golf Club. The season ended for host Lynnville-Sully and the rest of the Baxter girls golf team.

Baxter finished fourth as a team with a 512, while Lynnville-Sully was fifth with a 545. The sixth full team in the field was Grand View Christian, which shot a 557 in sixth.

Penelope Robinson

Martensdale-St. Marys won the regional championship with a 406. The Blue Devils put five golfers in the top 11, while Nodaway Valley also advanced to the next round with a 429. The Wolverines had four in the top 12.

Southeast Warren completed the field with a 483. The top two teams and the top six individuals advance to the 1A Region 5 final, which is at Honey Creek Resort on May 15 in Moravia.

That group includes Meyer, who finished fourth overall with a career-best 103. Rilynn Titus ended up 19th with a 133 and the other two counting scores were career bests from Hannah Huffaker (137) and Klaire Shanks (139).

Maddie Reimers started the round but could not finish due to illness.

Lynnville-Sully was led by Renzi Ingersoll (125), Olivia Beyer (128) and Brooke Hardeman (131), who finished 15th, 16th and 17th, respectively.

The final counting scorer was Audrey Kaldenberg (161), while Penelope Robinson (163) and Addasyn Klein (193) turned in non-counting scores.

Martensdale-St. Marys' Kathryn Ballard won medalist honors with a 93. Nodaway Valley's Ashlyn Gutierrez was the runner-up with a 98. It took a 104 to advance to the next round.

Addasyn Klein

Meyer leads Bolts at Iowa Star Conference tournament

UNION — Meyer finished 16th overall to lead the Baxter girls golf team at the Iowa Star Conference tournament on Monday.

The Bolts finished in eighth place in the nine-team field with a 533. That was 13 shots better than Tripoli.

BCLUW put its top five golfers in the first seven positions and Lindsay Boeghly and Sydney Anderson were 1-2 in the final standings.

Boeghly was the meet medalist with an 81 and Anderson was the runner-up with an 86.

Meyer's 16th-place finish came with a score of 111. Titus was next for Baxter with a 126 and the other two counting scores came from Shanks (144) and Huffaker (152). Reimers (156) had a non-counting score.

BCLUW won the conference championship with a 359, which was 62 shots in front of runner-up North Tama (421). Don Bosco (436), Waterloo Christian (480) and Clarksville (484) completed the top five.

Rilynn Titus

C-M's Brenner, Donahue headline Tigerhawks at SICL tournament

OSKALOOSA — Lily Brenner and Charlotte Donahue finished in the top seven to lead the Colfax-Mingo girls golf team to a second-place finish at the South Iowa Cedar League tournament on Monday.

The Tigerhawks and Montezuma both shot 465, but C-M was the runner-up due to a better score from its fifth golfer. The Bravettes didn't have a fifth golfer.

Brenner and Donahue both shot 101 at the par 70 Oskaloosa Golf Course. Brenner finished sixth and Donahue was seventh, while Lillie Jones (130) and Emily Dyer (131) had the other counting scores. Chloe Clements (180) turned in a non-counting score.

BGM won the SICL team championship with a 446. Iowa Valley and HLV both shot 485 to round out the top five. Sigourney (496), North Mahaska (521), Belle Plaine (538), English Valleys (542) and Lynnville-Sully (591) completed the 10-team field.

Lynnville-Sully was led by Ingersoll's 135. Beyer (139), Hardeman (146) and Robinson (171) had the other counting scores, while Kaldenberg (192) carded a non-counting score.

North Mahaska's Aly Steil was the meet medalist with an 84, while Aurelia Roudabush was the runner-up with a 98.

Lily Brenner