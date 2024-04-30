Baxter boys finish third at road triangular

Apr. 29—UNION — Another school record falls and Hudson Bethards' name will be listed as the Baxter junior carded a career-best score again on Thursday during a road triangular.

Bethards turned in a career-best and nine-hole school record 46 at the par 35 South Hardin Recreation Center.

Stadan Vansice

The Bolts were third in the final standings with a 210. Host BCLUW won the meet with a 159 and West Marshall turned in a 164.

Stadan Vansice, Perrin Sulzle and Colton Moffit all posted career-best scores for the Bolts, too. Vansice shot a 48, Sulzle turned in a 53 and Moffit carded a 63.

West Marshall's Hunter Polley was the meet medalist with a 1-under-par 34. All six Trojans turned in scores of 50 or better.