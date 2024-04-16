Bauer Sharp looking to be the guy at tight end for Oklahoma

It’s no secret that tight end was one of the weakest positions on the roster for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023. That’s no shot at Austin Stogner because the room would have been a lot worse had he not been there. It simply wasn’t very productive.

Due to injuries and a lack of experience, it was a weakness of the offense. That’s why it was so important for the Sooners rebuilt the tight end depth chart this past offseason. They added transfers Jake Roberts and Bauer Sharp and signed one of the top tight ends in the 2024 class, Davon Mitchell.

But the rave reviews this offseason haven’t been about the extremely talented Mitchell or the guy with the most experience in Roberts. Instead, it’s been all about the former FCS quarterback turned tight end, Bauer Sharp.

“You can get better each and every day,” Sharp shared with the media after practice recently. “I try not to be content. The Lord has blessed me with an opportunity to make some plays here and there so I try to keep doing that but never be content and just keep working for these guys.”

Sharp has been a standout of the spring, with observers raving about his toughness and playmaking ability. He’s got a great mindset to go along with his plus athleticism. It’s a big reason why people think tight end will be among one of the most improved groups on the team.

And if Sharp and the tight ends can provide that toughness and playmaking, it adds another weapon to Jackson Arnold’s and Seth Littrell’s arsenal this fall.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire