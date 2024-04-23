Bath sign Martin Offiah’s son Tyler on senior academy contract

Bath head coach Johann van Graan spoke about the club’s recent signings including Tyler Offiah. (Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire)

Bath have signed rugby league great Martin Offiah’s teenage son Tyler on a senior academy contract.

The 17-year-old wing made his England Under-18s debut this season and joins Bath’s academy set-up with four other new recruits.

Martin Offiah scored more than 500 tries during a stellar league career, including 26 for Great Britain, while short stints in union saw him play for Bedford and Wasps.

“For me, since a young age it has been about staying consistent and keeping that routine,” Tyler Offiah said.

“On days even when I’m not at training I still work on my game, doing repetition drills such as passing off both hands and being prepared to work hard and do things that others aren’t prepared to do.”

Offiah, Connor Treacey, Charlie Griffin, Kepu Tuipulotu and Jack Woods will now work with Bath’s coaching staff at their Farleigh House training base, and study at the University of Bath.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said: “I am very specific of who we sign and why we sign them, and I believe these are five very good signings. They have all got big futures, and they fit into the bigger scheme of things.

“What impresses me about Tyler is his speed, spatial awareness, finishing ability and a natural understanding of playing the game.

“We take great pride in our academy system and the role it plays in nurturing young talent.

“These signings are a testament to their hard work, and also that of the team here at Bath Rugby in identifying them as having the potential to be among the next generation of Bath Rugby stars.”