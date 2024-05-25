Batesville's Eckstein qualifies for state finals

May 25—GREENFIELD — At the always talent-filled boys regional for track and field at Greenfield-Central, more than 27 teams were represented, all looking for a top 3 finish and a berth in the track state finals.

Batesville junior Ayden Eckstein stamped his ticket to Bloomington. Eckstein cleared the high jump bar at 6-6 to take regional runner-up honors and qualify for the state finals June 1 at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.

The top three finishers and anyone matching the state standard qualifies for the state finals.

Batesville's 4x800 relay team broke the school record again with a seventh place finish in a tough race, finishing at 8:04.38.

Also for the Bulldogs, Cannon Clark eighth in the 800 (2:00.78), Jake Chapman nine in the 3200 (9:59.13), Gage Pohlman 12th in 300 hurdles (41.86), the 4x400 relay team 12th (3:29.05)

South Decatur's McKinley Shook finished fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.00. Shook also ran a 41.22 in the 300 hurdles.

South's Owen Arreola was ninth in the long jump at 20-10.75.

For Greensburg, Carson Kilgore ran a 23.53 in the 200 preliminaries. Jake Hawkins finished 11th in the 1600 with a time of 4:35.30. Joe Hawkins crossed the line sixth in the 3200 in 9:44.65. TJ Gorman was 12th in the 3200 at 10:06.64. Reed Hungerford finished 10th in the shot put with a distance of 49-0.75. Elliott Weber was 12th in the shot put (48-6.75) and sixth in the discus (146-8).

Chase Woolf competed in the 100 (11.52) and 200 (23.49) for Rushville. Junior Jacob Schwendenman ran a 16.25 in the 110 hurdles. Logan Jacobs competed in the pole vault.

North Decatur's Kaden Muckerheide placed eighth in the long jump with a distance of 21-11.5.

Center Grove won the team title with 107.83 points. Franklin Central was second with 92.

