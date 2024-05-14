New baseball stadium could be built at former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium site

Will Georgia State get to build a new baseball stadium? It depends on what the Georgia Board of Regents decides Tuesday.

The board is scheduled to vote on a new baseball stadium proposed by Georgia State. It would be built on the GSU green lot, which is currently the site of the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

GSU estimates that the cost of the project would be around $16 million.

The Panthers baseball team currently plays 12 miles from campus in DeKalb County. The seating capacity is only 500, there are limited restrooms and the press box is small. The university says it doesn’t fit the needs of the fans and it hurts their attendance and players.

“It does not allow for efficient use of players’ time given the required travel to practice and games. Additionally, its current environs adjoining a school bus parking lot and the South River’s flood prone embankments provides for a sub-optimal spectator experience,” the university wrote in its proposal.

The new proposed stadium would be able to hold 1,000 fans and have space for more concessions, restrooms and a bigger press box.

“This location would be easily accessible to students, faculty, and staff, and is serviced by the Panther bus shuttle service,” the university says.

The proposal says funding would come from donations to the GSU Athletic Association and GSU Foundation. It did not provide a timeline of when construction would begin if it’s approved.

