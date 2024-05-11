Baseball and local scores for the Southland, Aurora, Elgin, Naperville and Lake County

High school and local college results and highlights from the Southland, Aurora, Elgin, Naperville and Lake County coverage areas.

Email Daily Southtown results to southtownsports@gmail.com, Beacon-News, Courier-News and Naperville Sun results to tribwestsports@gmail.com and News-Sun results to newssunsports@gmail.com.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

Andrew 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Andrew (19-9, 3-3 SWSC Red): Austin Cusack 2-run double.

Bartlett 9, Streamwood 2

Bartlett (23-7, 14-3 Upstate Eight): Brandon Pelz CG, 0 H, 7 Ks. Colin Swalley 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

Batavia 12, Wheaton Warrenville South 4

Bolingbrook 3, Homewood-Flossmoor 1

Brother Rice 5, Evergreen Park 2

Burlington Central 4, Huntley 1

Cary-Grove 5, Dundee-Crown 1

Crystal Lake Central 9, Hampshire 1

Elgin 15, Fenton 4 (6 innings)

Elgin (2-20, 2-14 Upstate Eight): Ben Heinrich 4-for-5, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.

Grant 14, Round Lake 4 (5 innings)

Lake Park 5, St. Charles North 1

Lemont 13, Argo 0 (5 innings)

Libertyville 2, Grayslake Central 1

Libertyville (21-7-1): Josh Holst 2 RBIs.

Lincoln-Way Central 10, Lincoln-Way West 4

Lincoln-Way Central (19-6, 7-1 SWSC Red): Braden Meyer 2 HRs.

Lincoln-Way West (24-2, 4-2): Anthony Massa 3-run HR.

Lockport 9, Sandburg 5

Lockport (17-10-1, 3-3 SWSC Blue): Logan Nagle 3-run HR.

Montini 7, Harvest Christian 3

Oswego 2, Minooka 0

Providence 12, Lincoln-Way East 7

Providence (23-6): Enzo Infelise 2-run HR.

Riverside-Brookfield 7, Mundelein 3

St. Charles East 7, Geneva 5

St. Charles East (12-10, 10-8 DuKane): Matt Steinberg 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs.

St. Edward 11, Marian Central Catholic 7

Serena 10, Indian Creek 0 (5 innings)

Shepard 4, Chicago Christian 3

T.F. South 16, Morton (Ind.) 0 (4 innings)

Waubonsie Valley 9, Naperville North 1

Washington (Ill.) 14, Kaneland 3

Wauconda 3, Antioch 1

West Aurora 3, Plainfield North 0

West Chicago 8, South Elgin 6

West Aurora (12-15): Zach Toma CG, H, 10 Ks.

Yorkville 13, Oswego East 12

Yorkville (17-10, 9-3 Southwest Prairie West): Jacob Cronshaw 3-for-4, double, HR, 4 RBIs. Kameron Yearsley 3-for-4, double, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

Oswego East (12-16, 5-7): Mason Palermo 2-for-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

Yorkville Christian 6, Plano 4 (9 innings)

ESCC SEMIFINALS

Joliet Catholic 8, St. Viator 0

JCA (26-2): Aidan Hayse 6 IP, 0 H, 7 Ks. Lucas Simulick 3-run double.

Nazareth 6, Marist 4

STEVE BAJENSKI MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

St. Laurence 7, Hanover Central (Ind.) 5

BOYS WATER POLO

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

HIGHLAND PARK

Stevenson 15, Libertyville 8

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Lincoln-Way East 14, Lincoln-Way West 10

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Andrew 11

LYONS

Brother Rice 13, St. Rita 10

NEUQUA VALLEY

Naperville Central 17, Hinsdale Central 6

Naperville North 16, Neuqua Valley 8

GIRLS SOCCER

Evanston 3, Neuqua Valley 2

St. Laurence 3, Ag. Science 0

St. Laurence (10-10): Vero Jones 2 goals.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

ELGIN

Elgin 7, Streamwood 0

LOCKPORT

Yorkville 5, Romeoville 3

Yorkville (6-9-2): Abby Broadway 3 goals.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL

KANELAND

Harvard 4, IMSA 3 (OT)

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

MANTENO

Beecher 6, Wilmington 1

ROCHELLE ZELL

Rochelle Zell 5, Schaumburg Christian 2

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL

LOCKPORT

Top team: Homewood-Flossmoor 164.

Local winners: 400: Alaina Steele, Lincoln-Way East, 57.63. 800: Katie Roche, Sandburg, 2:16.71. 1,600: Ava Giblin, Sandburg, 5:19.51. 3,200: Brea Counihan, Lincoln-Way Central, 11:26.21. 100 hurdles: Diaymond Childress, H-F, 14.89. 300 hurdles: Kyra Hayden, Lincoln-Way East, 44.92. 400 relay: H-F, 47.48. 800 relay: H-F, 1:41.09. 1,600 relay: Lincoln-Way East, 3:58.66. 3,200 relay: Lincoln-Way Central, 9:19.49. Shot put: Jaloni Wiley, H-F, 40-7.25. Discus: Wiley, H-F, 131-3.50. High jump: London Jarrett, H-F, 5-3.75. Pole vault: Mckena Miglorini, Lockport, 12-8.75. Long jump: Ella Cline, Lockport, 18-6.75. Triple jump: Jasmen Walker, H-F, 37-4.50.

LYONS

Local winners: 100: Dior Newson, Richards, 12:30. 200: Newson, Richards, 25.43. 400: Nicole Rudnik, Stagg, 1:00.07. 1,600: Amanda Pocica, Stagg, 5:19.78. 100 hurdles: Kyla Motley, 15:31. Shot put: Maya Hooks, Mother McAuley, 37-4.50. Discus: Alexa Pena Flores, Reavis, 119-3.50. High jump: Mary Claire Deacy, McAuley, 5-1.75. Long jump: Kyla Motley, Shepard, 18-2.50. Triple jump: Motley, Shepard, 36-9.

GIRLS WATER POLO

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

HIGHLAND PARK

Stevenson 20, Mundelein 2

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Lincoln-Way East 11, Lincoln-Way Central 8

LYONS

Lyons 19, Richards co-op 3

NEUQUA VALLEY

Metea Valley 7, Naperville Central 4

Naperville North 10, Waubonsie Valley 2

SOFTBALL

Bartlett 8, Glenbard East 1

Andrew 10, Lincoln-Way West 6

Andrew (22-5-1, 2-4 SWSC Red): Madison Vrastil 3-for-4, 3 runs.

Lincoln-Way West (16-8, 4-2): Reese Cusack HR, 3 RBIs.

Antioch 18, Grayslake North 0

Carmel 11, Zion-Benton 4

Carmel (11-14): Aly Krogman 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

Crete-Monee 19, Rich Township 9 (6innings)

Evergreen Park 7, Reavis 3

Glenbard North 4, St. Charles North 0

Grayslake Central 11, Glenbrook North 6

Grayslake Central (12-11): Emma Andrews 2-for-3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs.

Harvest Christian 23, Westmont 3 (4 innings)

Indian Creek 14, Earlville 3

Indian Creek (9-11, 4-4 Little Ten): Eliza Tatro 3-for-5, grand slam, 3 runs, 5 RBIs.

Larkin 16, Streamwood 0 (4 innings)

Lemont 11, Providence 6

Lemont (18-8): Avaree Taylor 2-for-4, 2 HRs, 4 RBIs.

Providence (16-8): Sophia Thormeyer 2-for-4, double, HR, 4 RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East 3, Sandburg 2

Lincoln-Way East (19-10, 4-2 SWSC Blue): Cassidy Jagielski 2-run HR.

Maine South 11, Highland Park 1 (5 innings)

Maine West 9, Vernon Hills 4

Marist 5, Lockport 1

Marst (27-3): Gianna Hillegonds CG, 3 H.

Metea Valley 6, Naperville Central 4

Metea (14-12, 11-4 DuPage Valley): Nora Erwin double, 2 RBIs. Won conference championship.

Neuqua Valley 5, DeKalb 0

Neuqua (12-15, 10-5 DuPage Valley): Ava Drehs CG, 1 H, 16 Ks. Ashley Pape double, 3 RBIs.

Oswego 8, Sycamore 7 (8 innings)

Oswego (21-8): Kiyah Chavez 4-for-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

Oswego East 6, West Aurora 4

Oswego East (15-14, 6-8 Southwest Prairie West): Mary Kate Quaid 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.

Richmond-Burton 16, St. Edward 1 (4 innings)

St. Charles East 10, Batavia 0

St. Charles East (17-11, 7-5 DuKane): Grace Hautzinger perfect game. Hayden Sujack HR, 4 RBIs.

St. Laurence 3, Fenwick 2

St. Laurence (14-8, 9-3 GCAC Red): Won conference championship.

South Elgin 17, Elgin 2 (4 innings)

Stevenson 11, Grant 7

Stevenson (16-8): Amanda Turofsky 3-for-5, double, 3 RBIs.

Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake Central 2

Wauconda (15-8): Lesleigh Reimers 3-for-4, 4 RBIs.

Waukegan 22, Round Lake 7 (5 innings)

Yorkville 15, Joliet Central 0

LOCAL COLLEGES

BASEBALL

GLVC TOURNAMENT

Lewis 5, Missouri St. Louis 2

NACC TOURNAMENT

Benedictine 10, Aurora University 7

SOFTBALL

CCIW TOURNAMENT

Millikin 8, North Central College 0

MIDWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Lake Forest College 4, Cornell (Iowa) 0

Grinnell (Iowa) 10, Lake Forest Academy 3

NACC TOURNAMENT

Aurora University 5, Benedictine 1

Dominican 1, Aurora University 0

NCAA DIVISION II TOURNAMENT

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Lewis 1, Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) 0

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

Dwight 7, Beecher 6

Grant 16, Round Lake 3

Grayslake Central 8, Woodstock 1

Grayslake Central (19-8): Jerry Miller CG, 3 H, 0 ER.

Huntley 3, Streamwood 2

Momence 11, Illinois Lutheran 1 (6 innings)

St. Joseph (Wis.) 5, Warren 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen Park d. Lemont 25-15, 25-17

Homewood-Flossmoor d. Lincoln-Way Central 27-25, 25-20

Lincoln-Way East d. Sandburg 25-16, 25-22

Lockport d. Lincoln-Way West 25-20, 25-22

Vernon Hills d. Maine East 25-21, 25-19

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 5, Waubonsie Valley 2

Benet (15-3-1): Natalie Grover 2 goals.

Deerfield 3, Warren 2

Deerfield (16-5-2): Emily Fox 2 goals.

Eisenhower 2, Marist 2

Crystal Lake Central 5, Lakes 1

Crystal Lake South 3, Dundee-Crown 1

Hampshire 3, Kaneland 1

Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Marian Catholic 0

Metea Valley 3, Hinsdale Central 0

Metea (13-3-1): Lily Senese 2 goals.

Oswego East 3, West Aurora 0

Plainfield North 1, Naperville North 0

Providence 1, Willowbrook 1

St. Charles East 0, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

St. Charles North 2, Geneva 1

South Elgin 3, Palatine 1

South Elgin (15-6-2): Neveah Gyurko 2 goals.

Stevenson 2, Carmel 1

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL(S)

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Top local team: 2. Geneva 84.5.

Local winners: 800: Marley Andelman, St. Charles East, 2:16.10. 1,600: Sophia Baumert, Streamwood, 5:13.33 3,200: Baumert, Streamwood, 11:09.90. 800 relay: St. Charles East, 1:46.78. 3,200 relay: St. Charles North, 9:33.12. Pole vault: Cora Heller, Kaneland, 11-3. Long jump: Reilly Day, Geneva, 17-10.50. Triple jump: Reilly Day, Geneva, 35-10.75.

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL

SENECA

Top local team: 2. Newark 99.

Local winners: 200: Brooklyn Hatteberg, Newark, 27.80. 1,600: Grace Mullin, Chicago Christian, 5:17.21. 3,200: Mullin, Chicago Christian, 11:06.71. 100 hurdles: Kiara Wesseh, Newark, 16:20. 300 hurdles: Wesseh, Newark, 48.88. 800 relay: Newark, 1:49.71. High jump: Wesseh, Newark, 5-4.25. Triple jump: Addison Ness, Newark, 34-3.75.

SOFTBALL

Antioch 10, Grant 0

De La Salle 16, Washington 1 (4 innings)

Dundee-Crown 8, Cary-Grove 4 (5 innings)

Huntley 6, Burlington Central 5

Illinois Lutheran 11, Momence 2

Lakes 5, Grayslake Central 3

Lakes (14-12, 7-3 Northern Lake County): Emily Bryne HR. Zoey Christian HR.

Grayslake Central (11-11, 6-5): Eliza Piggott 2-for 3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

Oswego 21, Yorkville 11 (5 innings)

Oswego (20-8, 12-2 Southwest Prairie West): Aubriella Garza 4-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

LOCAL COLLEGES

BASEBALL

GLVC TOURNAMENT

Indianapolis 5, Lewis 2

SOFTBALL

CCIW TOURNAMENT

North Central College 3, North Park 2

Augustana 4, North Central College 1

NCAA DIVISION II TOURNAMENT

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) 3, Lewis 2

NEWS AND NOTES

St. Xavier’s Alexus Reese was named player of the year in softball by the CCAC. Laila Summers (pitcher) and Aubrey Wroble (freshman) also won postseason awards for the Cougars. Joining them on the all-conference team were teammate Kaitlyn Wright; St. Francis’ Isabella Landeros, Kiersten Manning and Brittany Osborne; and Trinity Christian’s Alex Hofman and Charlie Sartoris. St. Xavier’s Erin Mollohan-Corrao was selected coach of the year. … North Central College’s Juliana Maude was named all-conference in softball by the CCIW, where she was also chosen top first-year player.

Compiled by Josh Krockey.