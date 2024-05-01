Baseball: El Camino 4, St. Augustine 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Wildcats and Saints battle it out on the diamond in a non-league matchup.

El Camino starting pitcher Zane Nordquist comes in riding a 14 inning stretch of no-hit baseball. Saints junior Raphael Dunne ends it in the bottom of the first with a single to center as St. Augustine goes on to take an early 1-0 lead. Zane goes 4 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 5 batters.

St. Augustine sophomore Jonny Haskett goes 5 2/3 innings allowing only 2 hits while striking out 6.

Tied at 3 in the 8th, Wildcat Kevin Bock lays down a 2 out drag bunt with a runner on third and Tyson Rodriguez beats the play at the plate for the go-ahead run.

El Camino junior Max Bell, just called up from JV, comes on in relief and throws 4 scoreless innings to preserve the victory as the Wildcats hold on to win 4-3.

