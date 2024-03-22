Baseball Bar-B-Cast's AL Central Preview: Clear-cut favorite Twins, Tigers almost ready to roar

We have finally made it to the last division in our 2024 season preview series and we’re ending with the AL Central. While there might not be as much enthusiasm for the central as other divisions, the guys from the Baseball Bar-B-Cast talk about all the interesting and funny players, along with storylines, to watch for this upcoming year.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss why the Minnesota Twins, fresh off of their 2023 division championship, are the clear-cut favorites and poised to repeat at champs yet again this year. They give their take on why the Detroit Tigers need Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene to take a step in the right direction this upcoming season after finishing in second place last season.

The guys also talk about budding superstar Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, Stephen Vogt’s upcoming first year managing the extremely young Cleveland Guardians & the more than likely disaster season coming up from the Chicago White Sox.

Outside of giving their division preview, the guys give a slight update to the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal, J.D. Martinez signing with the New York Mets & talk about their picks for the NCAA tournament.

1:45 Shohei Ohtani, J.D. Martinez, NCAA tournament

8:41 Chicago White Sox

18:47 Kansas City Royals

28:28 Cleveland Guardians

40:42 Detroit Tigers

53:27 Minnesota Twins

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

