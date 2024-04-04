2024 MLB Season: How to Watch Baseball Games Online for Free Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Play ball! The official 2024 MLB season is in full swing, and there are several ways to watch and stream games from anywhere.

This week’s MLB schedule includes the Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday (April 3.) Also on the schedule this week: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets, Oakland A’s vs. Tigers, Tampa Bay vs. Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees vs. Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco 49ers.

Keep reading for more ways to stream the 2024 MLB season from anywhere.

How to Watch Baseball Games on MLB.TV

Fans have the option of enjoying games in person, but if you’re more inclined to watch from the couch, then you might be interested in MLB.TV.

With MLB.TV, you can stream MLB games on your TV, computer, phone and other compatible devices. And if you’re a Prime member, you can stream MLB.TV on Prime Video.

Amazon’s streaming arm is an easy choice as the platform offers a free trial to MLB.TV. You can also land a free trial to Prime Video and MLB.com and stream games instantly without paying up front.

Once the free trial ends, MLB.TV costs $29.99/year for the All Teams Pass and $129.99 for the Single Team Pass

What is MLB.TV? The subscription package lets you watch and stream thousands of major and minor league baseball games live and on demand. You’ll get live access to out-of-market feeds for all regular season MLB games that aren’t subject to regional, national or another kind of blackout.

According to Amazon, live regular season games included in the subscription will feature out-of-market teams only. Unfortunately, nationally televised games and local team games televised in your area including MLB playoff games, the World Series and the All-Star Game are not be available for live streaming with MLB.TV but you can stream them on-demand.

Baseball games are also available on MLB Network and ESPN+.

DirecTV and other streaming platform offer MLB Network a 5-day free trial at sign up, which means you won’t have to pay out of pocket for nearly a week. DirecTV’s streaming packages currently start at $69.99/month with a 24-month agreement.

A digital antenna gives you access to local channels, but if you want a streaming packages that has it all in one place, get a free trail from DirecTV or Fubo.

Other MLB streaming options include SlingTV, which offers ESPN, TBS, FS1 and over 35 other channels. Streaming plans are on sale for as low as $20 per month in select regions. Click below for more details.

Hulu + Live TV recently added MLB Network to its lineup of over 90 channels. The streaming plans includes to Hulu and Disney+ for $76.99 per month.

How to Stream MLB Games on ESPN+ & More

When it comes to nationally televised MLB games, there are plenty of ways to watch and stream without cable or satellite such as ESPN+ , FuboTV, Vidgo, DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Roku devices — and ExpressVPN, if you’re streaming internationally.

Can you watch MLB on YouTube TV? Although YouTube dropped MLB Network last year, baseball lovers can stream MLB games on YouTube TV, so long as they’re being broadcasts on a channel offered by the streamer.

Meanwhile, ESPN+ carries select MLB games, Little League World Series, classic MLB highlights and more from the vault for $10.99 per month and $109.99 for an annual subscription.

How to Watch MLB Games on Apple TV+

Friday Night Baseball returned to Apple TV+ on March 29 with a weekly doubleheaders starting with the York Yankees at the Houston Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Apple’s Friday Night Baseball schedule includes the New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on Friday April 5. The following week will feature the Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners.

Stream replays, game recaps from last season, classic games, highlights and more on Apple TV+ in addition to other sports such as Major League Soccer, which is available on Apple TV+ and as a solo platform. Apple TV+ is $6.99/month after a free trial for your first week.

MLB Merch: Where to Buy

Want more baseball goodies? For officially licensed gear celebrating your favorite teams, hit up Fanatics, Dick’s Sporting Goods and the MLB Shop. Other MLB products and apparel can be found at major retailers such as Amazon, Kohl’s and Walmart.

Need to upgrade your TV? For a limited time, shoppers can get a free 65-inch Samsung TV at Amazon and Samsung. To score deals on brands like LG, Hisense, Insignia and Fire TVs, check out Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Find more sales here.