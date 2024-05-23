Barrow sign Chester goalkeeper Stanway

Wyll Stanway is an England C international [Getty Images]

Barrow have signed goalkeeper Wyll Stanway from non-league side Chester for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old kept 19 clean sheets in 46 National League North appearances last season, helping Chester to a 10th-placed finish.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for my hometown club. It happened quite quickly, but I am happy to get it finalized," he said.

"You can see the direction the club is going, and I am excited to be a part of this. I can't wait to get going."

Stanway initial contract is for two years but the deal has an option for and extension.