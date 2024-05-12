Bangladesh in West Indies 2024
November
15-18 Tour match (opponents TBC), Antigua (Coolidge) (14:00 GMT)
22-26 1st Test, Antigua (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium) (14:00 GMT)
30-4 Dec 2nd Test, Jamaica (15:00 GMT)
December
8 1st ODI, St Kitts (13:30 GMT)
10 2nd ODI, St Kitts (13:30 GMT)
12 3rd ODI, St Kitts (13:30 GMT)
15 1st Twenty20 international, St Vincent (00:00 GMT, 16 Dec)
17 2nd Twenty20 international, St Vincent (00:00 GMT, 18 Dec)
19 3rd Twenty20 international, St Vincent (00:00 GMT, 20 Dec)
