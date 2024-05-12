Bangladesh in West Indies 2024

[Getty Images]

November

15-18 Tour match (opponents TBC), Antigua (Coolidge) (14:00 GMT)

22-26 1st Test, Antigua (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium) (14:00 GMT)

30-4 Dec 2nd Test, Jamaica (15:00 GMT)

December

8 1st ODI, St Kitts (13:30 GMT)

10 2nd ODI, St Kitts (13:30 GMT)

12 3rd ODI, St Kitts (13:30 GMT)

15 1st Twenty20 international, St Vincent (00:00 GMT, 16 Dec)

17 2nd Twenty20 international, St Vincent (00:00 GMT, 18 Dec)

19 3rd Twenty20 international, St Vincent (00:00 GMT, 20 Dec)

