The Bandwagon -- new MLB podcast from Yahoo Sports -- premieres March 21st

Dust off the bobbleheads and display your hat collection. It’s time to hop on The Bandwagon. Join Yahoo Sports’ Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer for a weekly conversation about the rapidly evolving world of baseball. From the bullpen to the front office, Hannah delivers perspectives from inside MLB organizations, and Zach goes full moneyball to provide the analytics angle as they critically dissect the stories and topics guiding baseball each week. Closing out each show, they hop on a new bandwagon and tell you the team or player for whom you should abandon your hometown allegiance and become the ultimate fair-weather fan.

The Bandwagon premieres everywhere you get podcasts on Tuesday, March 21st. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.