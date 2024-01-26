Baltimore ends Arrowhead hammerlock on AFC Championship

On Sunday, the NFL will stage the AFC Championship in a place other than Kansas City for the first time in five years.

The Ravens, as the No. 1 seed that won in the divisional round, hosts the game that determines the conference's Super Bowl representative. It hasn't happened in Baltimore since the first AFC Championship game, after the 1970 season. That year, the Colts were the local team.

It's also the first time since the 2015 season that the game has occurred anywhere but Kansas City or Foxborough, and the first time since the 2010 season that a team other than the Broncos, Chiefs, or Patriots have hosted the game.

Taking it another step, it's the first time since 2002 that the game hasn't happened in Foxborough, Pittsburgh, Denver, Indianapolis, or Kansas City.

In all, the Steelers have hosted the game 11 times. The Patriots have hosted eight times. The Broncos and Dolphins have hosted six AFC Championships. The Chiefs have hosted five. The Raiders have hosted four, the Colts and Bills have hosted three. The Bengals have hosted two, and the Browns, Chargers, and Jaguars have hosted one each.

The Titans, Texans, and Jets have never hosted the AFC Championship