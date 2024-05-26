Balogun unclear on Rangers future as he 'digests' cup loss

Leon Balogun says he will have to "digest" Saturday's Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic before turning his attention to his future as he reaches the end of his contract.

Manager Philippe Clement is looking to free up money to bring in new signings, but 35-year-old centre-half Balogun finished the season strongly.

The German-born Nigeria international made a surprise return to Ibrox a year after being released following the 2022 final and joining Queens Park Rangers.

And his appearance at Hampden was his 19th of an injury affected campaign in which he was preferred to stalwart Connor Goldson for the cup semi-final and some crucial league games before the latter suffered a knee injury.

When asked what the future holds, Balogun said: "We'll see. First, I have to deal with this defeat now and try to switch off a bit and then I have to see what the next weeks bring.

"I stood here two years ago and pretty much opened up about how much I love the club. That hasn't changed.

"So, definitely, there's an openness. But again, for me, I have to digest this first and then we'll see what the future holds."