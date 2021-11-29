Ballon d'Or award ceremony live: Lionel Messi wins record seventh title after Cristiano Ronaldo calls event organiser a 'liar'

Lionel Messi wins his seventh Ballon d'Or - Reuters

Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon D'Or | Robert Lewandowski is runner up, and named top striker | Alexia Putellas gets women's award | Pedri wins Kopa (best U-21) | Gianluigi Donnarumma is best keeper | Chelsea win club of the year

But Cristiano Ronaldo (absent) still manages to steal the headlines!

Lionel Messi has strengthened his reputation as one of the world's greatest ever footballers by collecting a record seventh Ballon d'Or.

But the Argentine's historic feat was overshadowed by his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo - himself a recipient of five awards - who branded one of the event’s organisers a ‘liar’ hours before the ceremony in Paris.

Messi dashed the hopes of Robert Lewandowski, who came runner-up, and the 14 Premier League-based nominees to retain the honour he last won in 2019.

The Women’s Ballon d’Or was won by Spain’s Alexia Putellas with England pair Fran Kirkby and Ellen White were among the nominees, while Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma was crowned goalkeeper of the year, Chris Bascombe reports.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'Or Feminin - AFP/Getty

But it was Ronaldo who remained at the centre of attention after he issued a stinging rebuke to Pascal Ferre, the editor-in-chief of France Football, whose organisation oversaw the star-studded ceremony.

In an interview published last week, Ferre had told the New York Times: "Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi, and I know that because he has told me."

That provoked a furious reaction from the Manchester United forward.

"Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for,” Ronaldo wrote on social media.

"It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football."

Ronaldo’s remarks appeared to be timed to coincide with the start of the presentation night. He also took issue with suggestions his non-attendance on Monday was due to quarantine, or that he is a sore loser.

"He (Ferre) lied again today, justifying my absence from the gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist," continued the player's Instagram post.

"I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone."

Ronaldo was not the only significant absentee in the French capital; Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could not attend the ceremony as he is preparing for Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

It also proved a night of disappointment for the numerous Chelsea nominees who have backed up last May’s Champions League win with a brilliant start to this year’s Premier League campaign. Chelsea were consoled by being named the ‘Club of the Year’ for the achievement of the men’s and women’s teams.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski will consider himself most unfortunate to miss out on the main award. He was expected to win in 2020, but the ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic. Since then he has continued to deliver amazing numbers in the Bundesliga and Champions League. The Polish striker has struck 73 goals in 60 games since the start of last season. He was the FIFA and UEFA player of the year in 2020 and was named striker of the year.

Robert Lewandowski was striker of the year, and runner up in the main event - AP

But that has not been enough to sway the voting panel, which includes 180 journalists representing countries from across the world. Either Messi or Ronaldo has been the winner every season except one since 2008, when Luka Modric managed to break the duopoly in 2018.

By his extraordinary standards, 34-year-old Messi has endured a tough 12 months, leaving Barcelona in tears last summer and making an inauspicious start to his career at Paris St-Germain. He still won the Copa del Rey with Barca and the Copa America with Argentina last summer. But La Liga and Champions League disappointment preceded his shock exit from the Nou Camp.

09:09 PM

A respectful hand from his peers for Messi

Very nice lad really by the looks of him. Entirely unremarkable as a person, otherworldly as a talent. Seems humble and decent. Who knows really. The level of fame must be so stressful. But like Sachin, he seems to just potter bblandly and pleasantly through it all, and clearly his on-pitch performances need no introduction. Certainly worlds apart from his great rival CR7, who has not come this evening but has nevertheless managed to make it about him to some degree.

09:05 PM

Gracious from Messi

Leo Messi says to Robert Lewandowski: “Robert, you deserve your Ballon D'Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award”. 🤝🇦🇷🇵🇱 #Messi #BallonDOr @GFFN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2021

09:03 PM

Tributes pour in

HERE IS THE WINNER!



SEVEN BALLON D’OR FOR LIONEL MESSI! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/U2SywJmruC — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

Luis Suarez: "after all these years, you're still the best in the world."

08:55 PM

Messi wins the Ballon D'Or

His seventh. Incredible. Lewandowski a worthy runner-up.

It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 29, 2021

08:51 PM

Emma Hayes in the house!

She's got some nice words for / about her Chelsea players. Tuchel too. I couldn't catch it because they are having some tech problems but I think they have won an overall team award. The two Chelsea managers are talking via a video link.

Ah yes.

08:47 PM

And we are coming to the business end

The top five. In at five is Ngolo Kante, man of the match in the Champions League Final.

At four, Karim Benzema, for his pivot to video.

At three, Jorginho, who won the Champions League and was excellent at Euro 2020.

08:39 PM

The travelling Messis

Messi and family - AFP / Getty/Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (Top R), his wife Antonela Roccuzzo (top L), and their children (down, L-R) Ciro, Mateo and Thiago pose upon arrival to attend the 2021 Ballon d'Or

08:35 PM

More from Tom Garry

"Historically, women's awards have often gone to the wrong player, perhaps to the player whom most people have heard of, rather than the deserving winner. Not so, this year, as the correct choice has been made. Alexia Putellas was the standout player in an all-conquering, treble-winning Barcelona side that won a staggering 33 of their 34 league matches last season, and blew Chelsea away with a 4-0 win in last season's Champions League final. Watch out for her - and Spain - at the Euros next summer."

Tom Garry: "The highest-ranked English player was Fran Kirby, in 10th. Kirby was one of four Chelsea players to make the women's top 10, along with Australia's Sam Kerr (third), Denmark's Pernille Harder (seventh) and Canada's Jessie Fleming (ninth)."

FC Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas poses after being awarded the the women's Ballon d'Or award - AFP Getty

08:33 PM

Number one number one

Gianluigi Donnarumma wins best keeper.

08:31 PM

Another moving moment

as everyone salutes Simon Kjaer for his brave part in the Christian Eriksen situation.

08:26 PM

Tom Garry writes

Putellas dedicated the award to her late father, to whom she often points up to, in the sky, when she scores.

"Honestly it’s a bit emotional, very special. It’s great to be here with all my team-mates," she said.

"We’ve lived and experienced so much together, especially last season.

"I’d like to thank all of my team-mates, all the team-mates throughout my career and those that I have right now.

"This is an individual prize but football is a team sport. I’d also like to thank my coaches. I’m really happy. I’d also like to thank the club of course, it’s a real privilege to be here representing FC Barcelona.

"And of course to my family, my sister, my mother, all my friends who are here as well, I’ll try not to get too emotional just for a moment.

Someone who should be here who’s very special to me… Dad, I hope you’re very proud of your little girl. This is for you, thank you."

08:22 PM

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona

wins the women's award.

08:15 PM

Ronaldo's got stuck into France Football

specifically, one of their journos. Chris Bascombe explains:

Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a stinging attack on one of the chief organisers of the Ballon d’Or branding him a ‘liar’ for claiming his sole footballing ambition is to win the coveted honour more than Lionel Messi.

He's released a statement criticising France Football’s editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre, whose magazine oversees the annual event.

Earlier this week, Ferre told the New York Times: "Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi, and I know that because he has told me."

That provoked a furious reaction from the five-time winner.

"Today's outcome explains Pascal Ferre's statements last week, when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballon d'Ors than Lionel Messi," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

"Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for.

"It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country."

08:13 PM

Maybe Mbappe's sour look

is related to this.

Kylian Mbappé's historical Ballon D'Or Rankings (Top 10):



2017: 7th

2018: 4th

2019: 6th

2021: 9th — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 29, 2021

Has he trained on quite as much as everyone hoped?

08:12 PM

Ellen White's name is in the mix

for the women's award.

08:09 PM

Kopa award

Jude Bellingham came second. Mason Greenwood was fifth. Bukayo Saka sixth. Bodes pretty well for England.

08:08 PM

Smile

08:04 PM

Robert Lewandowski wins best striker

Richly deserved. He makes a very gracious acceptance speech.

08:02 PM

Robert Lewandowski

wins striker of the year.

Mbappe, sat in between Messi and Suarez has a bit of a face on. The two older men lean across him and say something to each other and laugh. One can only speculate.

A very special award - 20 year’s since I lifted the trophy and it still takes pride of place. Good Luck to this years contenders. My choice; Robert Lewandowski. pic.twitter.com/hpQaymjCqU — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 29, 2021

07:59 PM

Legends

Tributes now for two all-timers: Diego Maradona and Gerd Muller, both of whom died in the last year or so.

07:52 PM

Drogba gives him his award

it appears to be ... a water bottle?! Something something environment something.

07:49 PM

First trophy of the night is the Kopa trophy

and it is won by Pedri.

Pedri - AFP

07:47 PM

Oh my god the banter

It's unbearable. I mean, fair enough Drogba and Cannavaro are doing this in their. what, third languages? But my god.

07:46 PM

The Messi boys

Messi and family - Messi and family

07:41 PM

The trophies are brought onto the stage

by two geezers in motorcycle helmets.

The Ballon d’Or trophees are brought by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon from @AlpineF1Team!



🧭 48°51'27.3"N 2°20'49.4"E

📍Theatre du Châtelet

🔸@alpinecarsFR pic.twitter.com/u7IPR0koi5 — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

Drobga: "Mesdames and mesieurs: la retour de Daft Punk."

Ha! Well in Didier.

It turns out they are Fernando Alonso and another F1 driver I don't recognise. Ah. Esteban Ocon. If you say so sir. They do a bit of banter. Unfortunately, this bit is in English.

07:35 PM

Didier Drogba

introduces some legends of yore, Oliver Kahn, Cannavaro, one or two others of that generation - and declares the festivities open.

07:32 PM

Here is Tom Garry

"The clear favourite for the women's award is Spain's majestic midfielder Alexia Putellas, who helped Barcelona win their first Women's Champions League title last season and was subsequently named as the Uefa Women's Player of the Year. She's one of just a few of the 20 women's nominees who are in Paris tonight - despite Spain's Women's World Cup qualifier against Scotland tomorrow - as she has flown in especially with the four other Barca players who have been shortlisted. Here's hoping the host won't ask her to 'twerk' live on stage in a repeat of 2018's sexism row that overshadowed Ada Hegerberg's win..."

07:28 PM

Bob

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and wife Anna Lewandowski arrive for the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris - AP

07:27 PM

And here is his teammate

07:26 PM

The main man is here!

07:23 PM

It is sort of just a list of the most famous players, right?

I mean, I know they are famous because they are excellent. But it's always the same old faces.

Just seen @ManCity Ruben Dias at no 26 on the Ballon D’or list 🤷‍♂️…says it all. One of the best around, full stop. — Craig Burley (@craigburley) November 29, 2021

07:17 PM

Didier!

Hosts former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba (L) and French journalist Sandy Heribert - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:15 PM

Messi, 2013 edition

Lionel Messi smiles prior to the start of the FIFA Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich in 2013 - AFP / Getty

07:11 PM

Night out innit

Hello. For some reason Tom Holland and Zendaya are at the Ballon d’Or awards



📸 @HanifBerkane pic.twitter.com/RDEBBs7Cid — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 29, 2021

07:08 PM

Big Bob's in

07:06 PM

Here's Mbappe

I'm at the red carpet of the Theatre de Châtelet. The impression we all have here is that #Messi has won it. Few clues in the video. #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/RaQr1LF1GL — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 29, 2021

06:46 PM

Messi's sitting pretty!

I'm at the red carpet of the Theatre de Châtelet. The impression we all have here is that #Messi has won it. Few clues in the video. #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/RaQr1LF1GL — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 29, 2021

06:42 PM

Ronaldo's kicked off!

According to the Manchester Evening News,

"Cristiano Ronaldo has accused France Football editor-in-chief, Pascal Ferre, over recent "lies" involving Lionel Messi and the Ballon d'Or".

OOOOOOOOH!

Ferre says that Ronaldo says that he wants to win more than Messi.

"Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to retire with more Ballon d'Or [awards] than Messi. I know because he has told me," the journalist is quoted in Marca.

CR7 has taken to Insta to put the matter straight in what we can only describe as a lengthy social media tirade.

"Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferré's statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi," Ronaldo wrote.

"Pascal Ferré lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or," the MEN quotes Ronaldo as saying.

06:31 PM

The L'Equipe

Live stream is VERY strange. It's in a sinister attract mode, with a weird robot voice and a chat panel of seemingly a billion overexcited children shouting at each other about who is the best player.

06:18 PM

Oh no, Ronaldo!

Ralf Rangnick is now the most important man at Manchester United – if Cristiano Ronaldo is a casualty of his new regime, so be it, writes @JBurtTelegraph.https://t.co/i5iAV3c9lW — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 29, 2021

06:17 PM

Talking of outfits, this is very strong

Johan Cruyff Balón de Oro. 1971. pic.twitter.com/f5EMXVQhmJ — Nostalgia Futbolera ® (@nostalgiafutbo1) November 29, 2021

05:31 PM

Ballon D'Or coming up

Good evening and welcome to our live blog coverage of the Ballon D'Or, which is French for "horrible tuxedo". The event takes place in Paris and it might well be a short victory lap home for one Lionel Messi, who is the favourite to take the men's trophy, which will be nice for him and his teammates at PSG we are sure and absolutely in no way a source of jealousy.

The Argentine genius has already won it six times and a seventh will surely not do anything to improve the mood of a Mr C Ronaldo of Manchester, who has already suffered the recent indignity of being left on the subs bench and might now have to watch his great rival bossing it on the red carpet. In winning the Copa America with Argentina this year, Messi answered the only reasonable (and really, not very reasonable) claim against his GOAT status, ie that he hadn't done it on the international stage. We have all run out of superlatives about this magical little feller and who could possibly argue against him winning this gong again tonight? The ceremony will be at 7.30pm GMT and we'll have all the build up, gossip and whatnot for you right here.

The mighty pole Robert Lewandowski was thought to be in the pound seats for the award last year before it was cancelled, and Chelsea's Jorginho is also in with a shout at the minor places. He won the Champions League and Euro 2020 with his Italy in a pretty golden summer.

As for the women's award, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas and Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema are the favourites. Vivianne Miedema was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 earlier, and as the Netherlands and Women's Super League all-time leading goalscorer, a clearly very worthy winner.

However, not everybody is happy. Here's m'colleague Tom Garry, who has some thoughts for the organisers in this comment piece: Ballon d'Or scheduling proves the women's game remains an afterthought

Spain’s Pedri is fancies to win the Kopa Trophy for the best men’s young player, while Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma head the field for the men’s goalkeeper award, the Yashin Trophy.

The bash is at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, and will kick off at 7.30pm. You can follow it all here with us or, if you're really keen, on YouTube via L'Equipe or on Eurosport's website.