Ballard's comments on Taylor are 'disingenuous'
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," react to Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard's comments on Jonathan Taylor and what it all means for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," react to Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard's comments on Jonathan Taylor and what it all means for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
"Relationships are repairable."
Whether or not he pans out, Indianapolis is betting big on Anthony Richardson. The franchise doesn't seem to be doing the same for his top weapon.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his hottest takes for the NFC.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
Travis Kelce is getting nervous about Chris Jones' holdout.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.