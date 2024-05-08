Baldwin track athletes earn state final spots at Bentley sectional

May 7—Baldwin High's newly christened Anderson Bentley Jr. track at Braves Stadium staged one of two Class AAAA sectionals in the GHSA track and field competition for 2024 Saturday. Four regions, including Baldwin's 2-AAAA, gathered on a warm Saturday looking for a spot in the GHSA finals at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

Those who placed in the top eight of each event earned that right. Running events at sectionals took place in two heats of eight competitors each while field events played out in the early hours.

The following from the Baldwin High boys and girls track and field teams finished in the top eight of their respective events:

* Madison Ruff, second in long jump (18-1) and third in girls 400 meters

* Zuri Grant, fourth in girls 100-meter hurdles

* Girls 4x400-meter relay, fifth

* Girls 4x800-meter relay, eighth

* Josefa Tchamnakouna, fifth in girls triple jump

* Morgan Ruff, third in girls discus throw (101-10) and shot put (35-10)

* Tamia Ray, seventh in girls discus throw

* Emanuel Dixon, fourth in boys 800 meters and fifth in boys 1,600 meters

* Sadur Salahuddin, sixth in boys 300-meter hurdles

* Boys 4x800-meter relay, fourth

* Boys 4x400-meter relay, sixth

* Field events in the state meet are Thursday, May 9, and running events are Friday and Saturday, May 10-11.