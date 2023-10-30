Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday through Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. Tage Thompson's filthy finish

OH MY GOSH TAGE THOMPSON 😳 pic.twitter.com/RyRbDev1lm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 27, 2023

12. Josh Jung's World Series web gem

11. Dayton Wade's athletic grab

11. 🏈 Dayton Wade!!! What a catchpic.twitter.com/rFtefeohJ2 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

10. Logan Loya's perfect toe drag

10. 🏈 Logan Laya with the A+ grab and toe drag



(The fact that this is No. 10 just shows how insane this weekend's list is)pic.twitter.com/brivqBMGju — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

9. Adolis García's World Series walk-off

9. ⚾️ Adolis Garcia walks it off in Game 1 of the World Series, his fifth straight game with a homer.pic.twitter.com/fMMI2M1x8a — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

8. Darius Lassiter's circus catch

8. 🏈 BYU's Darius Lassiter keeps making insane catches, week after weekpic.twitter.com/ZsY9s078kf — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

7. Dalton Knecht's vicious throw down

7. 🏀 Dalton Knecht THROWS IT DOWN during an exhibition. Sheeeeeshpic.twitter.com/NEZMYj7cWc — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

6. Victor Wembanyama's freakish double block

6. 🏀 DOUBLE BLOCK BY WEMBY!!!pic.twitter.com/dst3FzrcL8 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

5. Florian Wirtz's sensational goal

5. ⚽️ Florian Wirtz with an incredible display of skill!



Bayer Leverkusen catapults Bayern Munich and takes over first place in the Bundesligapic.twitter.com/R7ZGalHZ80 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

4. A.J. Brown's spectacular snag

4. 🏈 AJ Brown made history on Sunday, becoming the first player in NFL history with 125+ receiving yards in six straight games.



He also did this:pic.twitter.com/jiROuZYAwi — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

3. Jalen Johnson's two-man poster

2. DJ Thomson's incredible effort

2. 🏈 DJ Thomson of East Stroudsburg University (D-II) with one of the most spectacular catches you'll ever see!!!pic.twitter.com/xXYLUGl9x7 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

1. Nikola Jokić's ridiculous dime

1. 🏀 I can't get over this play by Jokic. Casual half-court lob from out of bounds... perfectly placed... the guy is ridiculouspic.twitter.com/7He1vPMxoi — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2023

