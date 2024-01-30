Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs added to Pro Bowl roster

The Buccaneers announced that quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs were added to the Pro Bowl Games.

Mayfield is replacing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is unable to participate due to injury, and Wirfs is replacing 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

The team also announced receiver Mike Evans, who made the original roster, will not participate due to injury.

It marks Mayfield's first Pro Bowl in his sixth season.

He earned the Pro Football Writers of America's most improved player for 2023 after establishing career highs in completions (364), passing yards (4,044), passing touchdowns (28) and completion percentage (64.3 percent).

Mayfield signed a one-year contract, so he is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

Wirfs is participating in his third Pro Bowl in four seasons. He joins Tony Mayberry (1997-99) as the only offensive linemen in franchise history with three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl. He’s also the first Buccaneers player at any position to accomplish this feat since Gerald McCoy made six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012-17.

In 2023, Wirfs totaled 1,233 offensive snaps, including the postseason, after making the transition from right tackle to left tackle.