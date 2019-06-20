Baker Mayfield takes his Texas trash talk up a notch, calls out Sam Ehlinger

Baker Mayfield just can’t resist taking shots at the University of Texas.

Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma who is entering his second season as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, was asked in a radio interview about some of the hype surrounding the Longhorns, OU’s archrival, entering the 2019 college football season.

Mayfield, an Austin native who began his collegiate career at Texas Tech before transferring to OU, isn’t buying it.

“They said the same thing when they beat Notre Dame a couple years ago, and they won like three games after that. I’m sick of that crap,” Mayfield said on Sportstalk 1400.

After Oklahoma beat Texas in 2017, Baker Mayfield celebrated accordingly. (Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Mayfield took the trash talk to another level when asked about Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who proclaimed that “Texas is back” after UT knocked off Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to cap off the 2018 season.

Mayfield and Ehlinger have a bit of a history. Both are from Austin, but played at rival high schools — Mayfield at Lake Travis and Ehlinger at Westlake. Last year, Mayfield didn’t hesitate to respond when Ehlinger poked fun at Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown for a lackluster bench press performance at the NFL combine.

He went even further this time around.

“He couldn’t beat Lake Travis, so I don’t really care (with) his opinion on winning. Westlake is a great program but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas,” Mayfield said.

“That will stir the pot,” Mayfield continued. “He doesn’t like me, and I hope he knows I don’t like him either.”

Mayfield was in Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday for a football camp after having one last week in Austin. He made his allegiances very clear.

Baker Mayfield and his campers practicing the Horns Down at his Lake Travis camp. Not kidding. I think he’s got it down. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) June 14, 2019

“I’m trying to make sure I get to them before they get brainwashed by those Texas fans down there,” Mayfield said.

During his three seasons as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, Mayfield went 2-1 against Texas. He also lost to Texas during his freshman season at Texas Tech. The Longhorns beat OU during the regular season last fall, but the Sooners took the rematch in the Big 12 title game.

The Red River Showdown continues this year on Oct. 12 in Dallas.

