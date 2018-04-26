Baker Mayfield recreates iconic Brett Favre NFL draft photo

Baker Mayfield recreated the iconic Brett Favre draft-day photo from 1991 on the eve of the 2018 NFL draft. (Baker Mayfield/Twitter)

Baker Mayfield is poised to be one of the first quarterbacks to be picked in Thursday’s NFL draft — and may even go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns. Naturally, on the eve of the big day, Mayfield is having a little bit of fun with NFL draft history.

The Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman winner posted a photo on Wednesday night, completely recreating Green Bay Packers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s iconic draft-day picture from 1991.

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” – Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

He even followed it up with a Favre quote.

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong,” Mayfield wrote, quoting Favre. “And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.”

Favre was taken in the second round of the NFL draft in 1991. The iconic photo of him surrounded by his family was taken at his home in Fenton, Mississippi, by the Biloxi Sun Herald — and is known as one of the more iconic draft-day photos out there.

Mayfield and his family went to great lengths to recreate the photo. Many of them wore wigs, they tracked down an old (and massive) cell phone and video camera, and Mayfield even threw on the jorts for good measure.

Mayfield will not be in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the NFL draft on Thursday. He will presumably be watching the draft on television with his family, waiting for the call (on a much smaller, modern cell phone) to let him know he’s been drafted.

