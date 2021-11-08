Baker Mayfield delivered an epic quote that seemed directed at Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns rolled all over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. Cleveland’s offense displayed a variety of explosive plays in the 41-16 road win over the in-state rival.

That the offensive outburst happened in the first game without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to not be coincidental. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield expressed his pride in the locker room culture that thrived in the key win. In the process, Mayfield might have slapped at Beckham.

“I’m proud of these guys how they were able to focus up despite all the bulls*** that was going on this week and how they were able to do their job,” Mayfield said after the game. “That’s why I appreciate this group of guys and the staff that we have, so we’re going to see if we can build on it and continue to get better.”

That quip followed Mayfield declaring his friendship to Beckham and wishing his old teammate well.

“My feelings haven’t changed. I wish him well,” Mayfield said. “From a personal standpoint, he’s a good friend of mine. We still haven’t talked, but that doesn’t change things. I wish him well. I wish him the best in his career, but I’m worried about the guys in our locker room.”