Bailey Falter solid again but Pirates’ offense continues to scuffle in loss to Mets

Bailey Falter had another solid outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the offense stayed cold and the bullpen struggled, resulting in a 9-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Falter gave the Pirates (11-8) five strong innings, holding the Mets (10-8) to two runs on four hits. The left-hander walked one and struck out a season-high four batters. 47 of his 73 pitches went for strikes.

Over his last three starts, Falter (1-1) has allowed three runs in 16 innings pitched (1.69 ERA) and has issued only two free passes.

The two runs the Mets scored against Falter came on a Starling Marte two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. It was the 150th home run in Marte’s career.

