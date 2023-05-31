Badgers offer three-star defensive lineman committed to Pitt

Wisconsin offered Francis Brewu, a three-star class of 2024 defensive tackle from Columbus, Ohio on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound athlete committed to Pittsburgh in March, but considering he’s only a junior at Thomas Worthington High School, he could choose to go elsewhere.

Overall, Brewu now has 19 Division 1 offers, including three from within the Big Ten. With Luke Fickell at the helm, the Badgers have expanded their recruiting scope to be more of a national effort, though the head coach is an Ohio native and could sway the defensive lineman to stay in the Midwest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

To this point, the Badger have gotten three defensive commitments for the class of 2024, reeling in three-star linebackers Landon Gauthier (Green Bay, WI) and Thomas Heiberger (Sioux Falls, SD) as well as three-star safety Kahmir Prescott (Philadelphia, PA).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire