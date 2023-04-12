Badgers offer class of 2025 wide receiver from Texas

Wisconsin offered Tanook “Nu Nu” Hines, a 6-foot class of 2025 wide receiver from Houston, Texas on Tuesday. The sophomore at Dekaney High School still has two more seasons of football before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

To this point, Hines has now received six Division 1 offers, with Wisconsin providing the first Big Ten offer. None of the major Texas schools have offered him yet, but they’ll likely do so in the future.

For the class of 2025, Wisconsin is a long way from finding out what players will ultimately commit to join them. That being said, with Luke Fickell and Phil Longo in town at head coach and offensive coordinator respectively, there is as high of a chance as ever that offensive talent will choose Madison.

#AGTG After a great talk with @Im_MikeB I’m happy to announce I’ve earned an offer from the University of Wisconsin !! #OnWisconsin #BadgerNation pic.twitter.com/gDrSVsbL25 — Tanook “Nu Nu” Hines⭐️ (@tanxxk16) April 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire