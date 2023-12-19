Badgers defensive lineman enters transfer portal

The college football transfer portal is open and another Badgers player decided to enter his name into it as defensive lineman Rodas Johnson will look for a new home in 2024.

After four seasons with Wisconsin, Johnson still has one more year of eligibility, which he will now likely use with another program. The defensive lineman finished the 2023 campaign with 19 total tackles, including a half-sack, over the team’s 12 regular season contest.

The Badgers will square off with LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1, a contest Johnson will not appear as he joins the likes of linebacker Jordan Turner and wide receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell in entering the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire