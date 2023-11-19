Bad spot costs Browns a safety as Myles Garrett sacks Kenny Pickett at the goal line

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacked Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett early in the first quarter today, and the only thing that deprived the Browns of two points was a bad spot, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski failing to throw his challenge flag.

Replays clearly showed that Garrett hit Pickett right at the goal line and Pickett failed to get the ball all the way out of the end zone, which means it's a safety. But the officials spotted the ball outside the goal line.

Former NFL referee Gene Steratore, commentating on the CBS broadcast, said that if Stefanski had challenged he would have won, and the Browns would have been awarded two points.

It was a bad call against the Browns, and a bad decision of Stefanski not to challenge it.

The good news for the Browns is that the Steelers had to punt from deep in their own territory, and the Browns used the good field position to march down the field for a touchdown and take a 7-0 lead. The Browns' touchdown was initially ruled just short of the goal line, but this time Stefanski did challenge the spot, and he won the challenge to earn his team a touchdown.