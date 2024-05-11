Back to work: United looks to stay focused against Oakland Roots SC

May 10—Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, ESPN+ (streaming), Estrella TV

What to do for an encore. That's the quandary New Mexico United faces Saturday night when it hosts Oakland Roots SC.

United fans are still buzzing over Wednesday's 4-2 upset win over MLS Real Salt Lake in U.S. Open Cup play. The good vibes are almost certainly still present in NMU's locker room, too.

But coach Eric Quill and his players know they have to put the Open Cup excitement to rest or Saturday's USL Championship Western Conference matchup could be problematic. Roots SC has not lost in three previous trips to Albuquerque and would like nothing better than to keep that streak intact.

"We have to turn the page," Quill said. "Three games in eight days is definitely a challenge and (Wednesday's win) was emotional. But these guys are professionals and they know how to prepare themselves. We'll be ready to go."

Quill would be more than satisfied to see United perform as it did against Real Salt Lake. NMU was sharp on both ends and largely had the better of things despite a considerable possession deficit (RSL held 64%).

"In every phase of the game, we were excellent," Quill said.

Saturday's challenge will be different. Oakland (2-5-2) has struggled of late, winning just once in its last seven USLC outings. But Roots SC earned a draw with Western Conference contender San Antonio in its last outing and is looking to build momentum. A road win at Isotopes Park, where Oakland is 1-0-2 all time, could provide the spark the visitors need.

"We know Oakland has quality," Quill said. "It's important that we focus on us and play up to our level, no matter who the opponent is."

United is 5-2-1 in USLC play and comes into Saturday in second place in the Western Conference standings, trailing only Sacramento. It's been an impressive start for New Mexico, which has overcome various injuries while playing six of its first eight league matches on the road — four in the Eastern time zone.

Quill has juggled his lineup effectively, getting contributions from a variety of players. That includes defender Abdi Mohamed, who signed a 25-day contract just last week, and midfielder Jackson DuBois, who is playing on an academy contract.

United has also gotten remarkable performances from its bench. Jacobo Reyes was the latest to make a late-game impact, scoring what proved to be a clinching fourth goal Wednesday after coming on as a substitute in the 69th minute.

"Our bench has been amazing all year long, in every game," Quill said. "These guys, they raise the level of the game. And that's all I can ask for — to not keep the game the same, or drop the level, but to bring the intensity, and bring the life back to us."

Nicky Hernandez, who has played both as a starter and a substitute this season, agreed.

"This team has firepower, starters and the bench," he said. "Whoever is out there, just keep scoring goals. That's the plan."

Hernandez, who scored United's third goal during first-half stoppage time, does not believe NMU will suffer a letdown against Oakland, particularly not in front of its home fans.

"We have two days to prepare," he said. "This team has the right personality to step up, focus and get it done. We'll be ready to go."

Players to watch

Oakland (2-5-2): Defense has been an issue for Roots SC, which has conceded 16 goals, tied for second-most in the USL Championship. Oakland and winless El Paso are the only two clubs without a clean sheet to their credit this season. Still, Roots SC has a quality goalkeeper in Paul Blanchette, who ranks third in the league with 27 saves, and the club is coming off back-to-back solid performances — a 2-2 draw with San Antonio and a 1-0 loss to MLS San Jose in U.S. Open Cup competition. On the attacking side, Oakland has been a bit like New Mexico in its share-the-wealth philosophy. Johnny Rodriguez leads Roots SC with three goals and 13 shots. No one else has scored more than once. Guillermo Diaz and Jeciel Cedeno have been top playmakers for Oakland with 27 combined chances created. Diaz leads the team with two assists.

New Mexico (5-2-1): United continues to get contributions from numerous sources and is coming off an impressive effort in Wednesday's 4-2 U.S. Open Cup win over Real Salt Lake. Zico Bailey was the man of the hour, scoring his first two goals of the season, but Bailey has been consistently solid on the defensive end with 14 interceptions and 33 duels won. Veteran Daniel Bruce also has made his presence felt since returning from injury. Bruce got his first two starts of the season in wins over Las Vegas and Salt Lake and made an impact with his aggressive play up front. Bruce racked up two goals and an assist over those two outings. In USLC competition, Bruce is one of nine NMU players to have posted one assist. No one has two. United has scored 11 goals.

NOTEWORTHY: New Mexico will be trying to extend a run of home dominance. Dating back to last season, United has won seven straight home matches, six of them at Isotopes Park and one win in Rio Rancho. Oakland is unbeaten (1-0-2) in three appearances in Albuquerque and won both matchups against NMU last season. ... Cards, anyone? Oakland has picked up the most red cards (3) among USLC clubs this season. NMU's Bailey is tied for the individual league lead with five yellow cards.