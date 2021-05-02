Austin Hill finishes third at Kansas after double NASCAR Overtime
Austin Hill finishes third at Kansas Speedway after a double NASCAR Overtime finish and he breaks down the insane final restart.
Here is how the field finished behind Kyle Busch in Saturday night's Camping World Truck Series at Kansas Speedway.
Kyle Larson sits atop the oddsboard at SuperBook USA in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400, as the market-making sportsbook rates the No. 5 Chevrolet a tick higher than competing betting shops around the nation. The SuperBook, whose NASCAR numbers influence the broader betting market, prices Larson at 5/1 odds (+500, […]
Stewart Friesen gets caught up in crazy NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overtime restart at Kansas Speedway and takes a spin.
Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. “With Duffy on the mound, we know what we’re going to get,” Benintendi said.
Kyle Busch breaks down his winning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Kyle Busch takes home the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway and gets his second win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2021.
The Carolina Panthers were on the clock during the fourth round of Saturday's NFL draft when coach Matt Rhule received a text. It was his wife, Julie, and she had a succinct message: Draft Chuba Hubbard. Peace at the dinner table was maintained when Rhule and the Panthers followed the instructions and tabbed the Oklahoma State running back with the 126th overall selection.
Here’s how it went down at the Saturday night warmup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.
Scott Dixon won for the second consecutive season Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway, his fifth IndyCar victory at the 1.5-mile oval.
Despite a subpar 2020 season in which his numbers dipped, he was hurt and he opted out, Rakeem Boyd has been drafted.
The wins at Kansas have come easily and often for this Busch brother.
Michigan State in a statement Friday afternoon said Mel Tucker has told 2021 signee Steffan Johnson he "will not be a member of the Spartan program.”
Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.
“Throughout my career, I’ve always worked at upgrading my style,” Prochazka told Yahoo Sports.
Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
The "fight" will be held in Miami.
Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze
Rings on rings for a 26-year-old superstar who has already run out of room to wear them all at once.
Giga Chikadze continued to build hype as a featherweight contender when he stopped Cub Swanson at UFC on ESPN 23.
Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.