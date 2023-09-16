Austin Ekeler downgraded to out for Week 2

The Chargers won't have starting running back when they play the Titans on Sunday.

Los Angeles has downgraded Ekeler to out with his ankle injury.

Ekeler did not practice all week. He rushed for 117 yards with a touchdown and caught four passes for 47 yards in last week’s loss to the Dolphins.

Additionally, Los Angeles has downgraded linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and linebacker Chris Rumph (hamstring) to out. While Kendricks did not practice all week, Rumph was limited in all three days of practice.

Kendricks is the Chargers’ defensive signal-caller. Via Eric Smith of the Chargers’ website, Kenneth Murray is set to take over with the green dot on defense — a role he previously had before Kendricks’ arrival in free agency.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) remains questionable for Sunday.

The Chargers have elevated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday’s contest.