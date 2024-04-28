Austin alum Reddy Steward signs as undrafted free agent with Chicago Bears

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Austin High School alum Reddy Stewart has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears.

This past season, Steward had 50 total tackles and picked off four passes, including a 45-yard pick-six on the first play of the season.

During his five-year career playing cornerback at Troy, Steward had 181 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 9 interceptions and 42 pass deflections. He was also a two-time All-Sun Belt First-Team honoree.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.