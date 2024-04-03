Augusta National Women's Amateur: Updated tee times for Rd. 1
The fifth edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur is underway at Champions Retreat, following a one-hour delay because of inclement weather.
The field of 72 players will compete over two rounds in Evans, Georgia, before a 36-hole cut is made to the lowest 30 scorers and ties. Those players will advance to Saturday's 18-hole finale at Augusta National Golf Club. Friday will allow a practice day for all competitors at ANGC, including the Par 3 Course. Click here for how to watch the three rounds of action, beginning Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Here are the updated tee times and groupings for Round 1 (all times EDT):
Tee No. 1
Time
Players
9 a.m.
Kiara Romero, Lauren Kim, Caitlyn Macnab
9:12 a.m.
Eila Galitsky, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Jensen Castle
9:23 a.m.
Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park, Suzuna Yokoyama
9:35 a.m.
Kokoro Nakamura, Anna Morgan, Farah O’Keefe
9:46 a.m.
Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Jennie Park
9:58 a.m.
Phoebe Brinker, Saori Iijima, Ashley Menne
10:09 a.m.
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Leigh Chien, Lauryn Nguyen
10:21 a.m.
Hannah Darling, Zoe Antoinette Campos, Hinano Muguruma
10:32 a.m.
Charlotte Heath, Megha Ganne, Louise Rydqvist
10:44 a.m.
Ingrid Lindblad, Yuna Araki, Rachel Kuehn
10:55 a.m.
Amari Avery, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Gianna Clemente
11:07 a.m.
Helen Briem, Meja Ortengren, Annabelle Pancake
Tee No. 10
Time
Players
9 a.m.
Maisie Filler, Bailey Shoemaker, Francesca Fiorellini
9:12 a.m.
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Megan Schofill, Andrea Lignell
9:23 a.m.
Lottie Woad, Anna Davis, Maria Jose Marin
9:35 a.m.
Yana Wilson, Rocio Tejedo, Amanda Sambach
9:46 a.m.
Andrea Revuelta, Kajsa Arwefjall. Sadie Englemann
9:58 a.m.
Chun-Wei Wu, Kelly Xu, Carla Bernat Escuder
10:09 a.m.
Sayaka Teraoka, Jasmine Koo, Ashleigh Park
10:21 a.m.
Mamika Shinchi, Hailey Borja, Melanie Green
10:32 a.m.
Emma McMyler, Avani Prashanth. Hailee Cooper
10:44 a.m.
Rianne Malixi, Latanna Stone, Laney Frye
10:55 a.m.
Emilia Migliaccio, Casey Weidenfeld, Chiara Horder
11:07 a.m.
Mirabel Ting, Rin Yoshida, Rachel Heck