Augusta National Women's Amateur: Updated tee times for Rd. 1

The fifth edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur is underway at Champions Retreat, following a one-hour delay because of inclement weather.

The field of 72 players will compete over two rounds in Evans, Georgia, before a 36-hole cut is made to the lowest 30 scorers and ties. Those players will advance to Saturday's 18-hole finale at Augusta National Golf Club. Friday will allow a practice day for all competitors at ANGC, including the Par 3 Course. Click here for how to watch the three rounds of action, beginning Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Here are the updated tee times and groupings for Round 1 (all times EDT):

Tee No. 1

Time Players 9 a.m. Kiara Romero, Lauren Kim, Caitlyn Macnab 9:12 a.m. Eila Galitsky, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Jensen Castle 9:23 a.m. Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park, Suzuna Yokoyama 9:35 a.m. Kokoro Nakamura, Anna Morgan, Farah O’Keefe 9:46 a.m. Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Jennie Park 9:58 a.m. Phoebe Brinker, Saori Iijima, Ashley Menne 10:09 a.m. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Leigh Chien, Lauryn Nguyen 10:21 a.m. Hannah Darling, Zoe Antoinette Campos, Hinano Muguruma 10:32 a.m. Charlotte Heath, Megha Ganne, Louise Rydqvist 10:44 a.m. Ingrid Lindblad, Yuna Araki, Rachel Kuehn 10:55 a.m. Amari Avery, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Gianna Clemente 11:07 a.m. Helen Briem, Meja Ortengren, Annabelle Pancake

Tee No. 10