Augusta National Women's Amateur: Updated tee times for Rd. 1

The fifth edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur is underway at Champions Retreat, following a one-hour delay because of inclement weather.

The field of 72 players will compete over two rounds in Evans, Georgia, before a 36-hole cut is made to the lowest 30 scorers and ties. Those players will advance to Saturday's 18-hole finale at Augusta National Golf Club. Friday will allow a practice day for all competitors at ANGC, including the Par 3 Course. Click here for how to watch the three rounds of action, beginning Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Here are the updated tee times and groupings for Round 1 (all times EDT):

Tee No. 1

Time

Players

9 a.m.

Kiara Romero, Lauren Kim, Caitlyn Macnab

9:12 a.m.

Eila Galitsky, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Jensen Castle

9:23 a.m.

Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park, Suzuna Yokoyama

9:35 a.m.

Kokoro Nakamura, Anna Morgan, Farah O’Keefe

9:46 a.m.

Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Jennie Park

9:58 a.m.

Phoebe Brinker, Saori Iijima, Ashley Menne

10:09 a.m.

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Leigh Chien, Lauryn Nguyen

10:21 a.m.

Hannah Darling, Zoe Antoinette Campos, Hinano Muguruma

10:32 a.m.

Charlotte Heath, Megha Ganne, Louise Rydqvist

10:44 a.m.

Ingrid Lindblad, Yuna Araki, Rachel Kuehn

10:55 a.m.

Amari Avery, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Gianna Clemente

11:07 a.m.

Helen Briem, Meja Ortengren, Annabelle Pancake

Tee No. 10

Time

Players

9 a.m.

Maisie Filler, Bailey Shoemaker, Francesca Fiorellini

9:12 a.m.

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Megan Schofill, Andrea Lignell

9:23 a.m.

Lottie Woad, Anna Davis, Maria Jose Marin

9:35 a.m.

Yana Wilson, Rocio Tejedo, Amanda Sambach

9:46 a.m.

Andrea Revuelta, Kajsa Arwefjall. Sadie Englemann

9:58 a.m.

Chun-Wei Wu, Kelly Xu, Carla Bernat Escuder

10:09 a.m.

Sayaka Teraoka, Jasmine Koo, Ashleigh Park

10:21 a.m.

Mamika Shinchi, Hailey Borja, Melanie Green

10:32 a.m.

Emma McMyler, Avani Prashanth. Hailee Cooper

10:44 a.m.

Rianne Malixi, Latanna Stone, Laney Frye

10:55 a.m.

Emilia Migliaccio, Casey Weidenfeld, Chiara Horder

11:07 a.m.

Mirabel Ting, Rin Yoshida, Rachel Heck