Augsburg to miss out on European football after loss to Stuttgart

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany, Friday May 10, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg will miss out on European football next season after losing at home to Stuttgart 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

A win would have kept Augsburg hopes alive with one game remaining but it never looked like beating a team that has already qualified for next season’s expanded Champions League.

Augsburg was in ninth place, one point behind Hoffenheim, which is at Darmstadt on Sunday.

Stuttgart went to second, a point above Bayern Munich, which faces Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen has already been crowned champion.

The only goal came from Serhou Guirassy a minute into the second half. His composed finish was the Guinean striker’s 26th goal of the season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer