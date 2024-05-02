'If Audrey Hepburn can, so can St Mirren'

I love a motivational quote. Who doesn’t?

Well, in the wee room where St Mirren hold their pre-match media conferences, there’s a whiteboard with this gem from Hollywood star of yesteryear Audrey Hepburn scrawled upon it.

"Nothing is impossible, the very word says I’m possible."

Maybe that’s why, after reading that last Friday, I fancied the Buddies to take something from their home game against Rangers on Sunday.

It would have been, in Stephen Robinson’s words, a "marquee result". But it wasn’t to be, although it could have been.

The number of chances St Mirren created should give the Paisley Saints a real boost for the trip to Dundee on Saturday. A fixture which has a cup final feeling.

With St Mirren a couple of points ahead of the Dark Blues, an away win would widen that gap to five points with three rounds of games remaining.

It would be a big step towards a fifth-place finish and qualification for Europe. That’s the target they’ve been aiming for all season.

The Buddies have won both home league games against Dundee this season, which is encouraging, but they lost 4-0 at Dens Park in November, which isn’t.

Neither is the fact St Mirren are winless in five matches and have only won once on the road in 2024 - away to Hibs in February.

But you can read too much into statistics, rather than performances, which have been better than results might suggest (apart from the 5-2 defeat by Killie at Rugby Park).

So, time for another Audrey Hepburn quote, how about this: "Only the absolutely determined people succeed."

She did, and so can the Buddies.