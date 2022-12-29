How Auburn’s win over Florida affects its KenPom ranking

The SEC slate opened in a great way for the No. 23 Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night.

In a low-scoring, back-and-forth affair, Johni Broome scored on a layup to give Auburn the 59-58 lead with 1:14 remaining in the game. For good measure, Wendell Green Jr. scored on a breakaway layup as time expired to give the Tigers the 61-58 win over Florida at Neville Arena.

Auburn is one of five SEC teams that earned their first SEC win of the season on Wednesday, joining Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and LSU in doing so. How does Auburn’s win over Florida affect its’ KenPom rankings?

The Tigers grabbed their second-straight win over a Power Five opponent, going back to Dec. 21’s win over Washington in Seattle. Because of this, Auburn remains one of the SEC’s best teams according to the data that makes up the KenPom rankings.

Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the KenPom rankings following their 13th game of the season.

Overall Ranking: No. 17

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

One game into SEC play, and Auburn is back in the top-20. The are the fifth-highest rated SEC program behind Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 51

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn remains in the fifties when it comes to adjusted offensive efficiency, as KenPom data predicts that Auburn will score 109.1 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 11

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Defense continues to be a strong suit for the Tigers. KenPom places Auburn in the top-15 by allowing 89.2 points per 100 opponent possessions.

Adjusted tempo: No. 148

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn is considered to be a team that spends more time on defense, as they are expected to have 69.3 possessions per 40 minutes. In the win over Florida, the Tigers had 66 possessions.

Florida and Georgia overview

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Florida’s loss to Auburn places them at No. 48 in the KenPom rankings, with their best strength being adjusted defensive efficicency. The Gators are projected to allow their opponents to score 92 points per 100 possessions, which is No. 35 in the country. As for Auburn’s next opponent, Georgia, the Bulldogs are No. 99 in the KenPom rankings following a 78-72 win over Rider on Wednesday. Auburn travels to Georgia next Wednesday, Jan. 4, for an SEC matchup at Stegeman Coliseum.

