Auburn receives prediction for Georgia Tech transfer Miles Kelly

The transfer portal season in college basketball has been hectic since the offseason started, with big names from last season moving all around the country and shifting up rosters. Auburn is a team who is making big moves, and looking to make more.

One such hope that the Tigers have is to land Georgia Tech transfer Miles Kelly, who received a prediction to land on the Plains on Thursday by Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live.

Kelly entered the transfer portal on April 29 after spending the last three seasons of his college career with the Yellow Jackets.

He averaged 11.1 points per game over the course of his time with Georgia Tech. Kelly started all 32 games in the 2023-24 season and shot 36.9% from the field, including 32.1% from 3-point range. He also was a 78.6% free throw shooter in his three years.

The 6-6, 180-pound combo guard had a successful campaign on the boards last year, averaging 5.5 rebounds per game. He also shared the ball more than he had his whole career, racking up 59 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Kelly was also awarded for his play last season, earning an Honorable Mention for All-ACC honors.

A commitment from Kelly would add to a portal class that already includes Furman transfer JP Pegues and SMU transfer Ja'Heim Hudson.

GA Tech’s Miles Kelly announced he will be testing the Draft, while also entering the portal. The 6’6 sharpshooter averaged 13.9PTS and 5.5REB as a junior Over 1K PTS in college so far and a career 35% 3PT. Scored 36 at Lville and 25 at Miami. Scored 20+ 8 times last year pic.twitter.com/xnDQmMNTPY — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) April 28, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire