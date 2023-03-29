Auburn makes top 12 for 5-star wide receiver Mike Matthews

Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews is one of Auburn’s top targets and on Tuesday he put the Tigers in his top 12 schools.

The Lilburn, Georgia product is deciding between Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Colorado, USC, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Ohio State.

Matthews is the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Georgia.

Matthews doesn’t just have an offer from Hugh Freeze and the football program, Bruce Pearl extended him an offer back in January and he has the opportunity to play both sports on the Plains.

His best sport is football and he took his first trip to see Freeze on Wednesday. He visited for a basketball game in February but was unable to meet with the football staff due to it being a dead period.

He caught 48 passes for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior for Parkview High School. On defense, he made 20 tackles and picked off one pass as a safety.

